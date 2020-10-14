Chelsea Captain Azpilicueta Reveals That His Tongue Was On Fire When He Tried Indian Food

Cesar Azpilicueta has been one of the pillars of the Chelsea defence over the years since he joined the Blues in 2012. The Spaniard was named club captain ahead of the 2019-20 season and has been a key man in the club's success over the years. While the Chelsea star has so far enjoyed a stellar career in the Premier League, his first outing with Indian food was far from satisfactory.

Azpilicueta on Indian food: Chelsea captain reveals his first experience was 'not that great'

In a post by Premier League India, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta revealed that while he enjoys Indian food, his first experience was far from ideal. Revealing the details, the 31-year-old said that he had visited an Indian restaurant with his wife and the food was extremely spicy. Azpilicueta divulged that while he asked the restaurant to make the food less spicy, he and wife had their 'tongues on fire' due to the spicy dishes on offer.

🥵 @CesarAzpi's first experience with Indian food was not that great 😅 pic.twitter.com/zsM1R9vcS2 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 13, 2020

The Chelsea captain received a lot of praise from his supporters in August after he wished Abhishek Bachchan and his family a speedy recovery. Abhishek Bachchan, who has long been a Blues fan, shared Azpilicueta's letter on social media, where the Chelsea skipper wished him a speedy recovery.

The 44-year-old Bollywood star also sent his best wishes to the club and hoped that his team comes out on top in the FA Cup final. Chelsea, however, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Arsenal. Azpilicueta had a day to forget, as he conceded a penalty before being substituted due to an injury.

Azpilicueta has been one of the longest-serving players for Chelsea and finds himself 13th in the Blues' list of all-time appearances. The Spaniard has made 391 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea and has contributed 13 goals so far. Since joining from Marseille for a mere £7 million, Azpilicueta has lifted the Premier League title twice, while lifting FA Cup and the EFL Cup once each.

The Spaniard has won two Europa League titles in his stint at Stamford Bridge so far, with the second one coming under his captaincy in 2019. The Blues would hope that the Spaniard can continue his performances in the Premier League this season, as Frank Lampard's side look to close the gap on challengers Liverpool and Manchester City in this campaign.

(Image Courtesy: Cesar Azpilicueta Instagram)