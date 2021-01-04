Hernan Santana Interview: Sergio Lobera Wants Us To Play Like Guardiola's Barcelona

Following their takeover by the City Football Group in the summer, Mumbai City FC splashed the cash heavily to invest in a team that had been disappointing in their brief Indian Super League campaign. CFG's arrival meant that there was no room for mediocrity and the Islanders made a flurry of signings, bringing in some huge names to the club. Hernan Santana was one amongst those, and the Spaniard has quickly settled in at the heart of Sergio Lobera's side, who managed him briefly at Las Palmas.

'Living in the bubble, your mind is only thinking about football'

Hernan Santana was one of the key additions to the Mumbai City FC squad as the Islanders hit the cultural reboot button post their CFG takeover. The 30-year-old had spent his entire career in Spain before making the switch to India to reunite with former boss Sergio Lobera. While moving to a different country has its fair share of challenges, especially when you don't speak the language, the coronavirus pandemic was another major challenge which Santana had to take head-on before making the switch. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the former Las Palmas star reveals that while the initial phase was difficult, the squad gelled in really well, and are now like a family.

The initial experience was always going to be difficult. When I arrived here, we were inside the room, quarantined for 15 days. Now it's okay. We have our team lounge that we can go to every day. The team has gelled wonderfully, we all get along so well with each other. Now, we are a family. And given the situation across the world, the bio bubble is the best possible option. Also living in the bubble, your mind is only thinking about one thing and that is football. And for players, for me, this is the best possible thing. - Hernan Santana on life in the bio-bubble

Being locked up in a hotel room can be difficult and Hernan Santana also shed light on how he kept himself busy during the 15-day quarantine period. The 30-year-old added that he was in constant contact with his family while pushing himself hard by exercising and training to remain in shape. Santana revealed that he carried his Play Station 4 on his trip to India, and spent some time on it, and also indulged in reading books. He reveals that it eventually got boring at times, but the entire squad weathered the storm before returning to the pitch.

'Lobera's style is like the one Barcelona played under Guardiola'

Hernan Santana is one of Lobera's trusted lieutenants as the Spaniard has appeared in six of the eight games for the Islanders this season. The 30-year-old has shown great tactical flexibility, featuring as a centre-back and a midfielder this season, while chipping with two goals so far. Santana was all praise for Lobera and believes his style of play suits Lobera's philosophy that resembles what Guardiola had at Barcelona. When quizzed on playing a dual role, the 30-year-old revealed that he played centre-back under Quique Setien at Las Palmas previously, and Lobera had mentioned about him featuring in both the roles. Santana said that he is comfortable playing in both positions, and will do anything for the team and the manager.

He is a coach with great experience, his style is like the one they played at Barcelona under Guardiola. If you arrive at a team with his style of play, the players tend to enjoy with the ball. He wants to keep it calm, keep the ball and wants his players to enjoy the game. I prefer to keep the ball, press, play with intensity and the most important thing for me is to enjoy on the pitch too. - Hernan Santana on Sergio Lobera and his style of play

'Want to help Mumbai City FC win their first trophy this season'

Speaking on his career so far, Santana revealed that he was proud of what he had accomplished in Spain and Mumbai City FC offered him a pathway to keep going. The 30-year-old spoke highly of Quique Setien and believes he changed everything at his boyhood club Las Palmas and introduced the 'Barca style' similar to the one currently at Mumbai City FC. The Spaniard who move to Sporting Gijon in 2018, revealed that he did not play much last season and aims to return to peak fitness mentally and physically as the Islanders challenge for the ISL crown.

I want to stay here (Mumbai City FC), be an important player here and help the club win the first trophy of their history. Our expectation and our focus is only on the next game and on 3 points. When we finish that game, the focus is then on the game after that. If we want to win the league, this is the only way we can do it to be on the top at the end of the season. -Hernan Santana on Mumbai City's challenge for the ISL title

'Many young Indian players have tremendous potential'

Hernan Santana might be fairly new to the Indian football scene but believes that the country has a host of footballers who can make it big in the future. Speaking of players outside of Mumbai City FC, the 30-year-old heaped praise on ATKMB striker Manvir Singh. The 25-year-old has featured in all nine games for the defending champions, scoring twice and laying off an assist this season. Bengaluru goalkeeper and India No. 1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and FC Goa left-back Saviour Gama were also amongst the players who caught Santana's eye this season.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Instagram)