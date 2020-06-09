Man City Keen On Signing Ben Chilwell With Chelsea Also In The Mix To Land The Left-back

Defending Premier League champions Man City have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. Frank Lampard's Blues are likely to acquire the services of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as well, but the rumours of Lampard looking to strengthen at left-back have come to the fore in recent weeks as Chelsea continue backing their manager. However, Man City have now joined the race for the Ben Chilwell transfer, with Benjamin Mendy failing to impress since moving from Monaco.

Ben Chilwell transfer: Chelsea, Man City to battle it out

Back and buzzing! Boy i missed the gang 🤗 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/GcSVcFSbU2 — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) May 20, 2020

Chelsea have identified Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as a top target for the summer transfer window. However, the Blues will have to compete with Pep Guardiola's Man City. Chilwell's contract with Leicester runs until 2024, implying he is bound with the club until the next four seasons. Reports in England suggest that it will be a difficult task to convince Chilwell's club to sell him this summer. Leicester have made a reputation for themselves for their hard negotiations over the past few years, most recently making Man United cough up a club-record fee for Harry Maguire.

Ben Chilwell transfer: Man City struggling with two-year UEFA ban

A media report claims that Ben Chilwell's transfer to Man City could hang in the balance citing their possible absence from the Champions League. City have been banned from participation in the Champions League by UEFA for the breach of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. While Man City will appeal against UEFA's decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), Evening Standard reports that the CAS will not decide on the matter at least until August.

Chelsea may have the required money to spend this summer after the proceeds they earned from the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, every transfer involving Man City will be strictly scrutinised by the concerned authorities. Leicester City have reportedly demanded an amount in the range of £60 million ($76 million).

Timo Werner is ready to sign his contract as new Chelsea player until June 2025 on next days - paperworks time. Liverpool have not sent any official bid to hijack the move.



Chelsea will pay €55M to RB Leipzig. Timo has already spoken directly with Frank Lampard. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020

Timo Werner transfer to Chelsea likely

Former Norwegian star Jan Aage Fjortoft, in an interaction with The Gab and Juls Podcast, stated that he had a word with some of the trusted and well-informed people at Liverpool. Fjortoft was informed that the Liverpool hierarchy have made it clear to Jurgen Klopp that the club cannot afford the signing of Timo Werner this summer, due to the financial losses amid the coronavirus lockdown. While the Timo Werner transfer was earlier looking like Liverpool would emerge winners, Chelsea have since agreed personal term with the prolific German and have also agreed to trigger his release clause.

