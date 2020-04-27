Gerrard Slip: When Chelsea Dashed Liverpool's PL Hopes On April 27, 2014; Watch Video

Premier League giants Liverpool were close to ending their Premier League title drought as they faced off Chelsea. However, the Reds could not clinch the Premier League 2013-14 title, courtesy of an infamous incident on April 27, 2014, that haunts Liverpool fans till date - The Gerrard slip.

Gerrard slip: Liverpool on course to win Premier League

Did someone say Liverpool v Chelsea? 😉 pic.twitter.com/0uCFbbZEVF — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 13, 2019

Liverpool were on course to win their first-ever Premier League title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers, along with a team boasting the likes of Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard. All that was required from the Reds was composure in the final three games, but that's when the Anfield outfit slipped.

Gerrard slip leads to Liverpool defeat against Chelsea

Gerrard slipped in midfield and Ba raced on to the loose ball and coolly placed it under Mignolet. #CFCLive — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 27, 2014

Liverpool were on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and were five points clear at the top. The Reds were set to face Chelsea at Anfield in their third-last game. However, the game against Chelsea changed the tide for Liverpool when in the 45th minute of the game, Steven Gerrard failed to control a routine pass at the back, leading to the infamous Gerrard slip.

Gerrard slip: Willian scores in injury time

Steven Gerrard lost control of the ball which was rolling towards Chelsea striker Demba Ba. However, things couldn't get worse for Gerrard who lost his footing and instantly slipped on the field, as Demba Ba raced through the penalty area unhindered. Although Gerrard made every effort to stop the striker, the Senegalese made no mistake, netting past Simon Mignolet, giving a half-time lead to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard's side made every possible attempt to score the equaliser in the second half. However, Jose Mourinho's resolute defence served a major blow to Liverpool. Later, Chelsea's Willian delivered the final blow as he made it 2-0 in the final minute of the injury time.

Manchester City win Premier League

The Gerrard slip served no good for Liverpool that blew away a 3-0 lead against Crystal Palace to end the game 3-3. Although Liverpool won the final game against Newcastle United, Manchester City eased past through to win the Premier League 2013-14 title with a two-point lead over the Reds.

