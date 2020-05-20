Chelsea Fans In Shock As N’Golo Kante Shows Off New Hairdo In First Training Session

Chelsea fans were in for a shock when star midfielder N'Golo Kante arrived at training on Tuesday, May 19. Much to the shock of Blues fans, Kante arrived at training with a new look, one that marked a stark contrast to his earlier shaved-head look. N'Golo Kante donned the shaved head look ever since he arrived in England from France in 2015.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante sports unusual new look

A couple of new hairstyles to report: pic.twitter.com/BWau2oDMs3 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2020

As Premier League players return to training after almost two months in lockdown, several changes have been noticed. The likes of Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial decided to shave their heads completely as they arrived for their first training session since the lockdown. However, midfielder N'Golo Kante decided to don a new look, a no-shave look as he arrived for Chelsea training, leaving the fans in splits.

Fans react to N'Golo Kante's new look

Never knew a day would come where I’d see Kante with hair 😭😭 — Ice Adonis❄️ (@fisayoodus) May 19, 2020

Kante looks different

Corona crossed the line 😕 — WE DONE IT 2012🏆 (@itsChelseating) May 19, 2020

Kante with hair by the way 😂😂 — Che ©️ News ®️ (@CFCNewsReport) May 19, 2020

Kante looool — 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖔 (@SW3CareFree) May 19, 2020

Chelsea training: Callum Hudson-Odoi returns

Chelsea training on Tuesday saw the return of youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea youngster earlier tested positive for coronavirus but was permitted by Frank Lampard to attend Chelsea training after he tested negative recently. He was arrested last weekend on allegations of rape but was granted bail with the condition that he will be present before the police in mid-June.

Premier League return on the anvil

As a Premier League return looks likely in June, efforts are seemingly being taken in all quarters. Premier League clubs will conduct a reported 1,000 coronavirus tests before the resumption of the competition, while players have been asked to abide by strict protocols as they return to training this week. The players will be asked to take coronavirus tests twice a week until the remaining fixtures of the Premier League are played. It is reported that the tests will be carried out under the watch of the Premier League.

The Premier League will reportedly bear the entire cost of £4 million ($4.9 million) for testing the players according to Project Restart protocol. A meeting involving representatives from 20 Premier League clubs on Monday agreed to the implementation of Phase 1 of the training protocol, following which the players returned to training subsequently. In the first phase, the players will train either individually or in groups of five, but ensuring that social distancing norms are not violated and contactless sessions take place.

