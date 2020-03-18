Real Madrid, Barcelona Look To Hijack Bayern Munich's Transfer Of Man City Star Leroy Sane

Real Madrid are Barcelona are preparing to hijack a move for Man City superstar Leroy Sane in the summer transfer window. Leroy Sane has been linked with a move away from the Etihad with Bayern Munich interested in bringing the German superstar back to the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic has reportedly been in contact with the Man City winger for a 'long time'. But there is still the threat of either Real Madrid or Barcelona swooping in for Leroy Sane and hijacking the deal for the defending Bundesliga champions.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has been in contact with Leroy Sané’s agency LIAN Sport for a ‘long time’.



Bayern want to offer a five-year deal with ‘top terms’ to Sané. Real Madrid and Barcelona could threaten a transfer.



Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich intensifies

Bayern Munich Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic has reportedly been in contact with Man City winger Leroy Sane for a long time. As the Bundesliga giants are still in a transition phase, Sane's prior experience of playing in the German top flight with Schalke could come in handy for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are set to offer Leroy Sane a five-year contract with top terms but Real Madrid or Barcelona also closely monitoring the situation for Sane and could seize the opportunity to lure Sane towards the Spanish league.

Real Madrid or Barcelona to hijack Leroy Sane move?

Real Madrid have been dealt with a massive blow through Eden Hazard's injury-plagued debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Furthermore, Gareth Bale's situation at Real Madrid is constantly grabbing attention. The Welshman looks set to leave Real Madrid in the summer after a fallout with the fans and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as well. Ideally, Real Madrid are in need of a top-class winger in the summer and Leroy Sane fits the bill.

To make transfer matters more interesting, Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona are also keen admirers of Man City star Leroy Sane. With Antoine Griezmann failing to adapt to life at the Camp Nou and Ansu Fati still at a tender age, Barcelona will head into the transfer market in a bid to sign a player that can add width to their attack. Leroy Sane seems to be the perfect choice for Barcelona if the Catalonians plan to hijack a move for the 24-year-old as his pace and direct play would offer a different outlet on the flanks.

