Pogba's Super Agent Denies January Move BUT Hints At Man United Exit Next Summer?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is keen on an exit soon, with the claims having been confirmed by his agent Mino Raiola last week. The player has been linked with a return to defending Italian champions Juventus, while a move to Real Madrid cannot be ruled out. But his agent insists the France international will complete the current campaign with the Old Trafford outfit and will look for a switch only in the summer.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's pressure and fear of losing client forced Mino Raiola to make exit comments

Pogba agent sparks transfer talks

In an interview with Tuttosport last week, Raiola triggered Pogba transfer talks. The agent had then claimed that his client needed fresh air, a new team next summer. “Pogba is unhappy at Man United and is finding it extremely difficult to express himself on the field”, said Raiola.

Another report claimed that Raiola was being pressured by Pogba to come out in the open against Man United. The super-agent feared he might lose out on his valuable client if he did not defy the Premier League heavyweights publicly, even as pressure continues to mount on him to find a new club for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Also Read | Paul Pogba NEVER wanted to leave Juventus, Man United was player's '4th' choice?

Mino Raiola denies January transfer for Pogba

Raiola has attempted to offer some clarification on the Pogba transfer rumours, which has been the talk of the town since his past revelations. As quoted by Podcast Here We Go host Francesco Porzio, the agent has claimed the player seeks an amicable exit next summer.

Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba: "I was talking about next summer. It’s very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer." #mulive [@fraporzio95] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 14, 2020

Raiola states prospective European giants, who might be keen on signing the French midfielder, wouldn't want to splash out a hefty sum in the January transfer window. The player is aware of the fact that a move in January is very unlikely and hence will wait until summer to see out an exit from Old Trafford.

Also Read | Juventus' unofficial bid for Pogba involving Pjanic and Costa was REJECTED by Man United

Pogba transfer value plummets to £50m

Pogba's contract with Man United expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. His original contract was to end in 2021, but the club had triggered the one-season clause to extend it until 2022. Man United were earlier keen on recouping £89 million, which they paid to Juventus to mark his return, but a report by The Sun claims the Red Devils might accept any offer in the range of £50 million for the midfielder.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger believes Man United should handle Paul Pogba transfer situation better

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Twitter