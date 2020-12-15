Erling Haaland Wins Golden Boy Award After Sizzling Goalscoring Form For Dortmund

On Monday, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland took to social media to celebrate his 2020 Golden Boy award following a remarkable 12 months with the Bundesliga giants. Haaland posted a picture of himself with the trophy and captioned the image "Proud" on Instagram. After claiming the award, the 20-year-old forward was all praise for his representative Mino Raiola and labelled the Italian as the "best in the world", stating that he would like to have Raiola by his side for the foreseeable future.

Erling Haaland wins Golden Boy award following splendid 12 months

This Monday saw Erling Haaland post an image of himself dressed up in a sharp black suit, smiling, displaying his Golden Boy award. His father, Alf-Inge shared his own pictures of the father-son duo posing and wrote, "Congrats - Nice to be there with you." The Dortmund star is currently injured and unfortunately set to miss the remainder of what has been a sensational year for him.

Haaland was, in fact, crowned as the 2020 Golden Boy in November, succeeding Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix as the holder of the honour. He was handed the award after scoring a staggering 27 goals in 29 appearances for Dortmund. Haaland was scooped up by Dortmund in January after netting 28 times for RB Salzburg.

Golden Boy nominees: Whom did Haaland beat to claim the award?

The Golden Boy award, established by Italian news outlet Tuttosport, is given to the best young player under the age of 21 across the European Leagues. The winner is decided through a voting process by a panel of global experts.

Haaland overcame some stiff competition from Barcelona star Ansu Fati, who came in second place and Bayern's Alphonso Davies, who finished third. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Haaland's Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho were also among the 20-man shortlist to win the prize.

The shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award ✨ pic.twitter.com/tTogku2pfz — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 15, 2020

Haaland went on to claim that his aim is now to win the Ballon d'Or. He has already scored 16 goals for Dortmund this season and 15 for Norway. He has a £65m (€71.3m) release clause until 2022, but the German club may decide to sell him earlier for a bigger fee in the near future.

This award is for all the players I work with. It’s an honour to represent each one of you and I feel grateful and blessed. Thank you all for being a part of this adventure.#BestEuropeanPlayersAgent #GoldenBoy @Tuttosport pic.twitter.com/fnDtpdsUlL — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) December 14, 2020

Haaland labels agent Mino Raiola as "Best in the world"

Haaland wasn't the only one to pick up an award at the ceremony as his agent Mino Raiola was also awarded the Best European Players Agent prize. Haaland later described his agent as the "best in the world".

Image Credits - Erling Haaland Instagram