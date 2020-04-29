Paul Scholes Scored A Screamer Vs Barcelona OTD In 2008 To Lead Man United To UCL Final

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United had a roadblock in the form of Spanish giants Barcelona in the 2008 Champions League semi-final. The Red Devils cruised past after a nail-biting, two-legged Manchester United vs Barcelona 2008 semi-final round to ensure their spot in the final. United defeated Barcelona on this day, April 29 in 2008 after Paul Scholes emerged onto the scene.

⏪ Manchester United v Barcelona: A spectacular strike by Paul Scholes in 2008! #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/rGlCHBWDhf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019

Manchester United vs Barcelona 2008: First leg ends in a draw

The first leg of the tie between Barcelona vs Manchester United 2008 took place at Camp Nou. Cristiano Ronaldo's attempted header was blocked by Gabriel Milito's hand, leading to a penalty. However, Ronaldo's penalty missed the net, much to the agony of his teammates. The game ended in a goalless draw, and the Manchester United vs Barcelona 2008 tie was left to be decided at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Barcelona 2008: Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona 2008

Manchester United were back at their fortress with a packed Old Trafford ready to witness a sensational Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona 2008. In the 14th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo's attempt to penetrate the penalty area was halted by the Barcelona defence. Just when the ball got deflected at the back, it rolled towards Scholes. The English midfielder didn't think for a moment and let one fly, leaving Victor Valdes clueless. The Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona 2008 sealed United's spot in the final.

Manchester United vs Barcelona 2008: Manchester United 2007-08 Champions League final

Despite a young Lionel Messi's attempt to score the equaliser, Barcelona couldn't find the breakthrough. Manchester United marched on to the final with that Paul Scholes goal vs Barcelona 2008, riding on a 1-0 aggregate win. Man United defeated fellow English giants Chelsea in the final, thanks in part to Chelsea skipper John Terry's slip, to script a perfect ending for the Manchester United 2007-08 Champions League story.

