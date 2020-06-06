Chelsea's Summer Target Timo Werner Was Vilified By Cops, Used To Wear Earplugs: Report

'Out of the blue' were the four words being used to describe Chelsea transfer news this week as the Blues reportedly agreed to trigger RB Leipzig star Timo Werner's release clause. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has seemingly managed to lure the highly-rated German to west London as part of his revolution at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have been linked to a host of players in the last few months including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and Dries Mertens. Hakim Ziyech will also be joining Chelsea next season as they look to challenge for the title next season along with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. However, few Chelsea fans were aware that Timo Werner suffers from a medical condition that could hamper his performances on the pitch if they are considerably noisy on a particular night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner transfer update

Timo Werner's stats since joining RB Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016

Timo Werner for RB Leipzig:



✅16/17: 32 games, 21 goals & 7 assists



✅17/18: 45 games, 21 goals & 10 assists



✅18/19: 37 games, 19 goals & 10 assists



✅19/20: 40 games, 31 goals & 12 assists



Deadly and consistent since he was 20.

Chelsea transfer news

Timo Werner was abused by cops, used to wear earplugs

Timo Werner reportedly suffers from a severe case of vertigo. This means that Werner has problems playing in crowded and noisy stadiums. During a 2017 Champions League game against Besiktas, Timo Werner was forced off in the 32nd minute due to 'circulation problems'. The German striker was suffering from blurry vision due to the deafening atmosphere in Turkey but tried to soldier on by wearing earplugs. However, he could not continue playing and was forced off the pitch early on.

Timo Werner ridiculed by cops

Back in 2016, Werner's reputation took a beating in front of Schalke fans when he was accused of diving. The referee awarded Werner the penalty, which he coolly slotted in. Schalke fans were furious at Werner's antics and invented a rather vile chant that essentially translates to 'Timo Werner is a son of a b****'. The RB Leipzig star later admitted that he did dive and apologised for it after the game. Recently, a video went viral of how cops invaded the RB Leipzig dressing room and desecrated Werner's jersey. The cops were also caught singing the 'Timo Werner is a son of a b****' chant in the dressing room.

Chelsea transfer news

After Timo Werner, Blues now targeting Leicester City's Ben Chilwell

Chesea are also in talks with Leicester to sign Ben Chilwell. The left back wants to join the club - he knows Lampard wants him.

Nicolás Tagliafico is on Chelsea list as an option if Chilwell deal will collapse.

Werner deal almost ok - on paperworks time since yesterday. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2020

