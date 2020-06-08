Real Madrid Need Eden Hazard To Win This Season's LaLiga: Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes that the Los Blancos will need Eden Hazard for them to win the LaLiga trophy this season. Eden Hazard's debut season at Real Madrid didn't go as planned as the €100 million summer signing from Chelsea missed out on majority of the games due to injuries. The Belgian international managed to make only 15 appearances for Real Madrid before the coronavirus pandemic made the LaLiga authorities suspend the season. However, reports claim that Eden Hazard has recovered from his ankle injury and is ready to hit the ground again for Real Madrid as soon as the LaLiga return would take place this week.

LaLiga return: Thibaut Courtois on Eden Hazard's fitness

Real Madrid are currently trailing by two points behind the LaLiga table-toppers Barcelona with 11 games in the season yet to be played. Real Madrid are matched up against Eibar in their LaLiga return. Former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois gave some updates about his Belgian counterpart Eden Hazard. The 28-year-old keeper said that Eden Hazard is fine and in a very good rhythm in an interview with Movistar.

LaLiga live: Real Madrid's advantage in the title run

Real Madrid managed to win just won once in their last four LaLiga games before the coronavirus pandemic halted the league. However, the LaLiga title race is still alive with Barcelona seemingly having more competitive fixtures ahead in the season in comparison to those of Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have another advantage over Barcelona, as it is reported that Zinedine Zidane has his entire squad fit for the remaining reason. Serbian striker Luka Jovic is the only player in Real Madrid's squad who is currently not fit.

On the other hand, Barcelona have a bunch of injured players in their squad, which can make it difficult for them to compete in the back-to-back games ahead in the season. Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez were already out of the Barcelona's squad due to their respective injuries and now it is being reported that Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Nelson Semedo and Lionel Messi are the latest one to pick injuries during the team's training sessions. LaLiga officials are aiming to complete the season by the end of July so the games are expected to be scheduled in a crunched timeline. Player availability and fitness will surely play a huge role while deciding the league's winners this season.