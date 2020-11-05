Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Tests COVID-19 Positive, Misses Champions League Clash Vs Rennes

Chelsea fans were left puzzled when star summer signing Kai Havertz was left out of the squad to face Rennes. Rumours of the midfielder picking up an injury began doing the rounds as a result. Putting rest to those rumours, manager Frank Lampard revealed that Havertz is set to miss out on some key games after testing positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Ajax afflicted with 11 COVID-19 positive tests ahead of Champions League fixtures

Kai Havertz coronavirus test returns positive, misses Chelsea vs Rennes

Confirming the Kai Havertz COVID-19 reports, Lampard revealed that he would be unavailable for the Rennes clash. The German has been forced into isolation following his positive test. Havertz will also not be able to make the squad to face Sheffield United this weekend. Moreover, his participation in the national team looks unlikely amid the upcoming international break.

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19. As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.#CHEREN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2020

Havertz joined Chelsea on a mega move that saw the Blues pay £70 million to Bayer Leverkusen. Since his arrival, the midfielder has bagged four goals and three assists. Interestingly, three of his four goals came in one game - against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Also Read | Champions League results and highlights: Juventus triumph but Man United struggle again

Timo Werner lauds Kai Havertz

Despite a modicum of criticism, Havertz's teammate and national team compatriot Timo Werner believes he is one of the most talented youngsters in the world. The striker, as quoted by Goal, believes Havertz is still 21 and has a lot to learn on the field. "But (he) can already play like a very, very old and wise player. I think up until now he feels very well here."

Werner claims Havertz is very happy with his move to Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old believes in scoring but he has more to offer than just goals for Lampard, says the former RB Leipzig striker, further insisting he makes some key passes, besides producing some key movements to help other players.

Also Read | Chelsea willing 'to sell two stars in January' to fund move for Declan Rice

Timo Werner bags a brace for Chelsea vs Rennes

Lampard's side did not struggle with the midfielder's absence when they came up against Rennes in the Champions League. Werner scored twice from the penalty spot, followed by a scintillating goal from Tammy Abraham to win the game 3-0. Per the Champions League fixtures list for the Blues, Chelsea again play Rennes on November 24.

Also Read | Lampard lauds Chelsea moving in right direction after 3-0 win over Burnley

Image courtesy: Chelsea Instagram