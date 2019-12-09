Pep Guardiola States That He Has Not Switched His Focus Towards The Champions League Yet

The two-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City are having a shocker of a season. Pep Guardiola's dominance in the top-tier English League is fading away. Manchester City are in the third-spot after half of the season has been played. City are currently trailing by 14 points to table-toppers Liverpool. The Blues faced a 1-2 home defeat against a Manchester United-side who are facing one of their worst starts to a Premier League season. Many assumed that Guardiola will switch his focus to the Champions League after seeing his worst start to a league as a manager. However, the Spaniard insisted that he is not thinking about winning trophies at this moment.

Pep Guardiola:



"It doesn't matter if it's 5, 14 or 20 points, we have to continue. If we don't win this time, we are going to try next season." pic.twitter.com/D7lehzD4rf — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) December 7, 2019

Also Read | WHU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Pep Guardiola talks about Manchester City's season so far:

Manchester City have managed to bag just two wins in their last seven games. Guardiola stated that they are not thinking about winning the Champions League yet. Instead, they will try to get back to winning ways. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager admitted that they have not been as consistent as they were in the previous two seasons. Pep expressed that he is currently not concerned about the number of points they need or the number of points Liverpool will have to drop for City to get back in the title chase. While talking about City's defeat in the Manchester Derby, Pep stated that Manchester United have the quality to defend and the quality to attack when they are on the counter.

Also Read | Jamshedpur Vs Chennaiyin: Owen Coyle Makes Very Bold Claim On Joining Chennaiyin FC

According to the 48-year-old manager, City will face a similar level of challenge against Liverpool, Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League. Pep thinks that his side will have to accept the fact that they are not able to compete with them and will have to move forward with it. While talking about City's struggles this season, Pep Guardiola said that the reason why they are 14 points behind Liverpool is because of the mistakes they have made, the quality of their opponents and especially the things which they cannot control. Pep Guardiola added that Manchester City have other competitions to play and other games to fight for.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Takes Another Dig At Critics; Practices His Golf Swing

Manchester United are the first team to beat Manchester City multiple times at the Etihad in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.



City 2-3 United

City 1-2 United



Manchester is RED. pic.twitter.com/brDDB4628G — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2019

Also Read | "Eden Hazard Is The Michael Jordan Of Football," Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez