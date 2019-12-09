Everton Forward Calvert-Lewin Trolled For Photoshopped Six-pack Abs Picture

After a humiliating 5-2 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, Everton got back to winning ways. The Toffees, under their interim manager Duncan Ferguson, clinched a 3-1 win against Frank Lampard's Chelsea in Matchday 16 of Premier League 2019-20. Richarlison scored the opener whilst the hero of the match was Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who bagged a brace against the Blues to hand Everton the much-needed three points. Thanks to Calvert-Lewin's decisive goals, Everton got their first win in four games. However, Dominic caught everyone's attention for one more reason.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, like any other player, celebrated his heroics by uploading pictures from their victory on Instagram. Apparently, Calvert-Lewin uploaded a photoshopped picture of him with some changes. In the picture, the Englishman can be seen showing his muscular legs and polished abs while celebrating his goal against Chelsea.

However, it looks like Calvert-Lewin forgot to inform his club about the fact that he had photoshopped it and Everton uploaded the same picture. And as the saying goes, 'one can't hide anything from the internet'. The difference was spotted within no time. After all, netizens are a smart bunch who track every move of their favourite stars.

Spot The Difference:

The first photo was posted by Everton's official Twitter account and the second was posted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Take a look at them.

Courtesy: Instagram.

However, Dominic tried to clear the speculation by posting a non-filtered photo of the same picture. That picture looked way different from the one Everton's official Instagram page uploaded. Whether or not Dominic Calvert-Lewin photoshopped his muscles, the striker definitely helped his side to win against the in-form Chelsea. So, the fans can forgive his vanity. And as for the trolls, they don't stop for anyone.

