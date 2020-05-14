Juventus And Chelsea Planning Surprise Swap Deal For Pjanic And Jorginho

After Paul Pogba, Leroy Sane and Lautaro Martinez, the latest player to get involved in a lengthy transfer saga is Juventus' Bosnian playmaker Miralem Pjanic. The Serie A veteran was a vital cog for Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri but has found himself out of favour under Mauririzo Sarri over the course of the 2019-20 season. Pjanic has made 22 appearances in the Serie A this season scoring just two goals in the process. Earlier this week, reports suggested that Miralem Pjanic had agreed on a deal with Barcelona and would move to the LaLiga this summer. However, new reports have seen him being linked with a move to another one of Europe's top five leagues.

Miralem Pjanic transfer rumours

Juventus star being linked to Chelsea with Jorginho swap deal

Juventus are ready to include Miralem Pjanic into a swap deal on next summer.



Talks started with Chelsea for Jorginho - Sarri would like to have him back. Barcelona (Arthur doesn’t want to leave) and PSG are also in contact with Juve to make their offers. 🇧🇦 #transfers #Pjanic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2020

Juventus and Chelsea planning a swap deal for Pjanic and Jorginho

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are reportedly interested in securing the services of Pjanic. The Blues are even willing to offload Italian international Jorginho in exchange to bring the Juventus midfielder to England this summer. Jorginho has featured frequently under Lampard this season but was suspended for Chelsea's last Premier League match before the season was suspended in March.

Jorginho is also a favourite of Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri who coached the player at Napoli as well. Youngster Billy Gilmour filled in for Jorginho and impressed fans while also bagging the Man of the Match award in the win against Everton. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek also returning from injury, Chelsea could be tempted to trade Jorginho and bring in experienced playmaker Miralem Pjanic from Italy.

Chelsea have already secured the signing of Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, who will move to Stamford Bridge this summer. With the likes of Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley already in the side, Chelsea could be set to boast of incredible depth in midfield, should the Pjanic transfer go through. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho in recent weeks, with the Brazilian finding himself out of favour at Camp Nou.

Miralem Pjanic returns to training with Juventus ahead of potential Serie A return

Fino a quando avrai un pallone, non sarai mai solo 🎹❤️⚽#JTC #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/CtNNiN7uHt — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) May 12, 2020

