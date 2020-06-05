After Losing Out On Timo Werner, Liverpool Are Reportedly Going After Jadon Sancho

According to the latest Liverpool transfer news, Jurgen Klopp's side could push for a Jadon Sancho transfer after failing to land Timo Werner. With the Timo Werner Chelsea deal all but done, Liverpool are likely to pursue a deal for long-time Manchester United target Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund star keen on returning to England. The former Manchester City winger has also been linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. If the latest Liverpool transfer news are accurate, a three-way battle for the Jadon Sancho transfer could become one of the year’s biggest transfer sagas.

Liverpool transfer news: Timo Werner Chelsea deal could see the Reds hijack Jadon Sancho transfer

According to a report by Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Liverpool could rival Manchester United and Real Madrid to secure the Jadon Sancho transfer. The latest Liverpool transfer news is likely to hurt Red Devils chief Ed Woodward and manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer, considering the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United was all but done depending on Champions League qualification. If Solskjaer's men fail to qualify for the Champions League next season despite Manchester City's ban, the onus will be on Liverpool to complete the signing of the dynamic winger. However, finances will be a huge issue for the runaway Premier League leaders, which led to the Timo Werner Chelsea deal happening in the first place.

Liverpool continue to monitor Jadon Sancho, and may rival Man United, and Real Madrid for the forward.



Sancho has been made aware of Liverpool’s interest, but finances could prove an issue. (Independent) pic.twitter.com/F3yE9vyVNW — LiverpoolDailyLatest (@lfcdailylatest) June 5, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Financial constraints likely to haunt champions-elect

The Independent states that Liverpool did not move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner due budgetary constraints following the coronavirus crisis, eventually losing out to Premier League rivals Chelsea. Liverpool owners FSG are said to be reeling from the loss in revenue with their other sports team Boston Red Sox yet to begin their MLB season, which will also be played behind closed doors, affecting the purse. Furthermore, a Jadon Sancho transfer would require at least £80 million, and his wage demands would increase a series of appraisals including those for Virgil van Dijk, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane. Nonetheless, Liverpool have reportedly informed Borussia Dortmund of their intentions, and the England international is known to see the Reds as a better option than the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho has scored his first senior career hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund.



27 games. 17 goals. 16 assists.



There's no stopping him. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OHMjwXaUbd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in doubt after Liverpool interest grows

While Manchester United will be able to financially trump Liverpool in a bid for Jadon Sancho transfer, their Champions league qualification is seemingly what will get the deal done. If Solskjaer's side fails to qualify, Liverpool could have the upper hand and could even secure a Jadon Sancho transfer deal in a year’s time. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already spoken to the player previously and is known to admire the England international, despite not wanting the player desperately. However, The Independent reports that Klopp had assured Sancho that there will be a place for him even if Salah and Mane stay at the club, with the Dortmund star comfortable on either wing.

