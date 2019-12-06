The Debate
Chelsea Transfer Ban Reduced After Successful Appeal To Court Of Arbitration For Sport

Football News

Chelsea fans can rejoice as the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has halved their previously imposed transfer ban on the London club in a recent ruling.

Chelsea

A recent ruling made by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has halved the previous transfer ban that was placed on Chelsea for violating transfer rules. The CAS has declared that the transfer rules breached by Chelsea have been re-evaluated and found to be less serious than before. As a result of which, the CAS has ruled that the transfer ban restrictions served by Chelsea during the summer transfer window were sufficient enough.

Some great news for Chelsea fans across the globe!

Chelsea Transfer ban halved by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Premier League giants Chelsea, who are currently fourth in the English top-flight, have received a major push in the race to qualify for next year’s UEFA Champions League with a successful transfer ban appeal. Coach Frank Lampard will be eager to bolster certain areas in his squad in order to maintain the pressure on the rest of the ‘Big Six’ in the Premier League. Who do you think will be on the Frank Lampard transfer wishlist for the upcoming January transfer window?

Chelsea take on struggling Everton next in the Premier League

