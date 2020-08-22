Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Agree £50m Deal To Bring Ben Chilwell In From Leicester City

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been carving a reputation for herself this summer with Chelsea moving swiftly under her guidance to settle transfer window business in recent months. The Blues have already brought in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, while also signing young defender Xavier Mbuyamba. Over the past few months, Chelsea have been consistently linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, with a transfer expected soon. In the latest news concerning Premier League transfers, it appears Chelsea have now turned their attention to defensive reinforcements as they seek to address the problems that plagued their porous defence last season.

Chelsea transfer news: Ben Chilwell transfer inches closer

Frank Lampard is set to close in on his third major signing of the year, according to Chelsea transfer news in The Athletic. The Athletic's David Ornstein disclosed that the Leicester City full-back is set to move to London, with Chelsea on the brink of signing the Englishman in a £50 million deal. While the defender is currently out with a heel injury, it has been reported that the injury will not act as a barrier in the Chilwell to Chelsea deal, with Frank Lampard’s side keeping a close eye on the left-back's recovery.

As per @David_Ornstein understand that Ben Chilwell is close to joining Chelsea from Leicester. Believe fee in the region of £50m. Not done yet though #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 21, 2020

Reports had earlier suggested that Frank Lampard is on the lookout for a left-back after failing to be impressed by Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri. Several names have cropped up in Chelsea transfer news mill, with Nicolas Tagliafico, Alex Telles and Marc Cucurella some of the names linked to the club. However, Ben Chilwell has always been deemed as the top target for the Blues, and it now looks like Frank Lampard will get his wish ahead of the new Premier League season.

Over the past few years, Ben Chilwell has established himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in the Premier League. In the past five years, Ben Chilwell has made 163 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 16 assists as well. The Englishman has also become a regular for Gareth Southgate’s England side in that period.

Chelsea updates. 🔵 #CFC

- Ben Chilwell deal to be completed on next days. He’s always been the main target as LB. Last details then here-we-go soon.

- Thiago Silva talks on (final answer on next week).

- Havertz: Chelsea are negotiating with Bayer and now’re preparing a new bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2020

A Talksport report has also suggested that the Chilwell to Chelsea transfer could be completed as early as next week, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano echoing similar sentiments. Another piece of Chelsea transfer news suggested that Chelsea are also looking at PSG centre-back Thiago Silva as they seek defensive reinforcements to rectify their poor defensive record from last season. Silva is said to have received offers from Italy too but will prioritise a deal from Chelsea if an offer is tabled.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/benchilwell