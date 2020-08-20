Thiago Silva To Chelsea? PSG Defender Reportedly Offered To Lampard's Blues

There has been quite an uncertainty over the next possible destination of Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ends with the conclusion of the Champions League. Recent reports claim that the defender has been offered to Premier League giants Chelsea with Frank Lampard keen on bolstering his backline ahead of the next season.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues surprise favourites to sign Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva was earlier linked with a move to Arsenal with reports suggesting that manager Mikel Arteta had a telephonic discussion with the Brazilian. However, The Telegraph now claims that Chelsea have now emerged as the surprise favourites to rope in Silva ahead of his final haul with PSG i.e. the Champions League final.

Thiago Silva earns a massive £1.3 million ($1.7 million) at the Parc des Princes. The centre-back is keen on a move to the Premier League and is also open for a pay cut to realise his dream. The Brazilian turns 36 this September but insists that he wishes to bring an end to his career in Europe rather than a farewell in his homeland.

Chelsea transfer news: Thiago Silva set for Premier League move

Although Thiago Silva claimed he was calm at the moment, acceding that he has decided to part ways with PSG, the French-based outfit will always ‘have his heart.’ Meanwhile, Lampard had a decent debut at the helm with the Blues, but defensive loopholes were often visible. Silva will provide the much-needed experience at the backline for Chelsea, having enjoyed a great run of form domestically in France.

PSG vs Bayern Munich slated for Sunday

However, reports claim that Arsenal defender and fellow Brazilian centre-back David Luiz is pushing Thiago Silva for a switch to the Emirates. But, Chelsea’s recent signings including the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could play an important role in persuading Silva to move to the Stamford Bridge. Amid the Thiago Silva to Chelsea reports, PSG have been sweating it out in the training for the Champions League final. The Parisians, who defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-final, will face Bayern Munich on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Thiago Silva Instagram