Speculation Of Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Rife As Frenchman Hints At Transfer

Multiple reports covering Real Madrid transfer news have suggested that Kylian Mbappe is the No. 1 target for the club next season. According to AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is handling the matter personally to make sure the Kylian Mbappe transfer is completed next summer. The Frenchman himself set the rumour mill running after he posted a picture of himself with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, with fans appealing to the youngster to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Now, it seems like the 20-year old has dropped a transfer hint again while expressing his admiration for another Real Madrid star.

Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours intensity with Modric picture

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner in France’s UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia. After the game, the youngster once again took to social media to praise a Real Madrid legend. Kylian Mbappe posted a picture of himself hugging Luka Modric on his Instagram stories, as he wrote that he has ‘total respect’ for the Croatian midfielder. Luka Modric was quick to reply to Kylian Mbappe, as the 35-year-old wrote that the feeling is mutual.

Kylian Mbappe’s public praise for Luka Modric comes soon after the Frenchman posted a couple of pictures with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Taking to social media, Kylian Mbappe called Cristiano Ronaldo his idol, with the 20-year-old also posting the goat and crown emojis. Several fans took notice of Kylian Mbappe’s recent social media activity, as they speculated that the attacker is set to move to Spain next season.

PSG news: Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Real Madrid 'in pole position' to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer https://t.co/GCnM7FXfFc pic.twitter.com/4T7MU1gzgl — Real Madrid (@RealMadridComm) October 16, 2020

Several publications have covered the Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours, suggesting that the Spanish giants are in pole position to sign the youngster. Eurosport Spain recently revealed that the Kylian Mbappe transfer will be completed by the club in 2021, with the 20-year-old set to replace striker Luka Jovic. According to Real Madrid transfer news, Kylian Mbappe has already set his sights on a move to Spain, with the Frenchman unwilling to renew his contract with PSG that expires in 2022. Another report in The Sun disclosed the youngster is willing to take a pay cut on his current £375,000-a-week salary to move to Real Madrid.

How much would the Kylian Mbappe transfer set clubs back?

While Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the Kylian Mbappe transfer race, they aren't the only club interested in the highly-rated youngster. According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Juventus are believed to be plotting a massive £361 million transfer for the attacker, while Mbappe is believed to be in talks with Liverpool as well. Considering the Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours, any deal involving the Frenchman is set to be one of the most expensive transfers in footballing history.

