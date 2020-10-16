Harry Maguire Could Miss Man United's Premier League Game Vs Newcastle Due To Injury

Premier League action returns this week after the international break. Manchester United will look to shrug off the previous defeat against Tottenham as they come up against Newcastle United at St James' Park. There's no relief in sight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, who has been dealt another blow with captain Harry Maguire set for a spell on the sidelines.

Also Read | Man United fans wish Harry Maguire was banned for them after red card in ENG vs DEN game

Man United news: Harry Maguire injury a blow for Solskjaer

Solskjaer has confirmed that the captain is a doubt for the trip to St James' Park. In his pre-match press conference, the Norwegian tactician said: “Harry seemed to pick up a little knock just before he got sent off. So we’re having a look at him today to see how he is. You never know [how players are injury wise] until they get back and we have had a look at them. I think, and we hope, everyone has come through okay."

📋 The boss has confirmed that a key #MUFC defender could miss Saturday's #PL trip to St James' Park... 👇#NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2020

Harry Maguire was sent off in England's defeat to Denmark in the Nations League as well. With the manager confirming that he sustained a knock before the sending off, this suggests more trouble for Man United, who are already reeling under intense pressure after their hollow defence was exposed by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at Old Trafford before the international break.

Also Read | Advantage Man United? PSG set to be without EIGHT top players ahead of UCL clash

Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer blame 'outside forces' for conflict

After the defeat to Tottenham, there were rumours that there was a rift in the relationship between Solksjaer and Bruno Fernandes. Reports suggested that the Portuguese midfielder had begun losing faith in the manager's ability. However, Bruno Fernandes, while speaking to Esporte Interativo, has rubbished those rumours. He instead highlighted his excellent relationship with Solskjaer, insisting that he was grateful to the boss for trusting him to pull the strings in midfield at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes promises to back Man Utd boss Solksjaer publicly amidst rift rumours

He also blamed some 'outside forces' trying to destabilise the dressing room at Man United. Similar allegations have been echoed by Solskjaer. The boss said that outsiders were at work to divide them, but the team was united now more than ever.

Also Read | Man United's Amad Diallo scores cheeky panenka penalty, fans draw Sancho comparison

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram