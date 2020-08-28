Chelsea Transfer News: How The Blues Reacted To Sarr, Thiago Silva And Chilwell Joining

It's been quite a busy week for Frank Lampard's Chelsea as the Blues secured transfers for Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva. They might not be done with their transfer business just yet, with the west London club still in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech will also be eager to prove their worth to the Chelsea faithful having arrived earlier in the summer as Frank Lampard's side have been the busiest Premier League club this summer.

Chelsea transfer news Thiago Silva to Chelsea confirmed

On Friday, Chelsea announced the arrival of Thiago Silva on a free transfer. The 35-year-old Brazilian signed a one-year deal with an option to extend it for another 12 months, just a few days after captaining PSG in the UCL final defeat against Bayern Munich. The seven-time Ligue 1 champion is bound to add some stability to Chelsea's backline that came under scrutiny last season. The Chelsea faithful were pleased to know they now had an experienced centre-back in their ranks, who is able to lead and command a backline. One wrote, 'Yes!, finally, a defender that we can rely on' while another added, 'Something we've been wanting for so long'.

Welcome to Chelsea, Malang Sarr! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2020

Premier League transfers: Chelsea add quality to defence with Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr

Prior to signing Thiago Silva, Chelsea confirmed deals for two more defenders. The Blues announced the arrival of 21-year-old french centre-back Malang Sarr from Nice on Thursday. Sarr signed a five-year contract with Chelsea and is tipped to have a bright future at Stamford Bridge but are the PL club is reportedly considering sending him on loan to gain some regular first-team experience.

On Wednesday, Chelsea announced the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year deal. Chelsea splashed out a reported £45million for the English left-back. The Chelsea enthusiasts were delighted with the signing of Chilwell given that he is still only 23-years-old as they felt he was a significant upgrade in comparison to Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. However, a few Chelsea fans questioned paying £45 million on a left-back amid the financial ramifications of the coronavirus.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz transfer update

Chelsea have been by far the busiest Premier League team this summer and previously confirmed deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in an attempt to refresh their attacking department. However, according to reports, Chelsea are close to signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club has reportedly accepted a deal worth £90 million, which could potentially end up being a club-record signing for Chelsea. Havertz scored 18 goals and notched up eight assists across all competitions last season.

Image Credits - Ben Chilwell / Thiago Silva Instagram, Chelsea Twitter