Lionel Messi Can Win The Champions League For Man City: Former Captain Vincent Kompany

Four-time Premier League champion Vincent Kompany believes Lionel Messi can help Manchester City to their maiden UEFA Champions League triumph if he signs for the English giants. The Barcelona captain sent shockwaves around the football world when he handed in a transfer request earlier this week. Man City are tipped as favourites to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona with the Argentine in line to reunite with manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Vincent Kompany feels Lionel Messi can with the Champions League with Man City

According to reports from The Sun, former Man City captain Vincent Kompany has urged Lionel Messi to join the Cityzens amid speculation over his future at the Camp Nou. The 34-year-old feels that Messi's previous relationship with Pep Guardiola might be decisive in landing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at the blue half of Manchester. "If Lionel Messi has decided to leave Barcelona, I hope he joins Man City. It will be incredible to have a player like him at the club because he can take them to a whole new level.", said Kompany.

Vincent Kompany: “It’d be incredible for the club to have a player like him [Messi] - he could help them take the next step by winning the #UCL. I know Guardiola’s way of thinking, so I can well imagine the two of them will still have a rapport...”#MCFC | #ManCity — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 28, 2020

The Anderlecht manager went on to admit that with Lionel Messi, Man City can end their drought for the Champions League, "He is a top player and I imagine Man City will win the Champions League with him." Kompany spoke about Pep Guardiola's rapport with Lionel Messi and expects the two to keep in touch over the next few days. Kompany then reiterated by saying, "I'm a Man City fan so I can only hope he signs for us." Man City crashed out of the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon during the 2019-20 season. It was the third straight year Man City failed to make it past the quarter-final stage under Pep Guardiola (they were eliminated in the Round of 16 during his first season in charge).

Man City transfer news: Lionel Messi news as Barcelona attempt to keep superstar

According to reports from AS, Barcelona are in the process of tie-down Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. It was reported that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is prepared to resign from his post if it meant the 33-year-old would stay put at the Catalonian club. Messi is Barca's all-time top goalscorer with 627 goals and has helped the club to 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions League titles, eight Spanish Super Cups and six Spanish Cups so far.

However, Messi is reportedly fed up at Barcelona and wants to leave amid the chaos at the club. Reports also stated that Messi spoke to Guardiola over a potential transfer to England. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will allow Lionel Messi to leave on a free transfer despite a €700m clause in his current contract that expires in the summer of 2021.

Image Credits - Leo Messi / Vincent Kompany Instagram