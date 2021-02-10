Chelsea's Thiago Silva SLAMS Former Club PSG For Lack Of Respect During Summer Transfer

Chelsea's summer signing Thiago Silva has revealed how he turned down a last-ditch approach to stay at PSG after being dismayed by the way the Ligue 1 giants handled his expiring contract. The 36-year-old claimed that PSG chief Leonardo Araujo called him up and informed him that he wasn't part of the club's plans moving forward beyond the 2019-20 season. Silva spent eight years at the Parc des Princes and admitted that he felt he deserved a better send-off than the one he received from the Parisians.

Thiago Silva contract at PSG: Brazilian reveals how Ligue 1 giants handled his deal

While speaking to FourFourTwo, Chelsea star Thiago Silva lifted the lid on his acrimonious PSG exit. He said, "They (PSG) never offered me a single thing; not even, 'Thiago, do you accept €1 to stay with us?' Absolutely nothing, which was very upsetting because I spent eight years there". Silva also explained how PSG sporting director Leonardo called him up to inform him that the club wasn't prepared to offer the veteran centre-back a long-term deal despite conflicting reports he had snubbed a big-money extension to sign for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva on PSG: “During the pandemic, they had three months to plan my farewell, but nothing was done. I didn’t stay a season or a few months, it’s an eight-year story of a captain who lifted a lot of trophies at the club. I deserved more respect than that.” #CFC [FFT] — Chelsea Alerts (@ChelseaAlerts) February 10, 2021

However, Leonardo only asked if Silva would stay on until the end of the season to help with the Champions League run-in as the campaign was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Silva then expressed his disappointment over PSG not even bothering to give him a proper farewell. "There’s something worse than that, though. Even in the middle of a pandemic, they had three months to plan a farewell, but nothing was done. Man, I wasn’t there for only one season, or a few months — it was an eight-year spell as a captain who lifted a number of trophies at the club. I deserved much more respect than that," he continued.

Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani both left PSG on free transfers in the summer and the Chelsea defender has blasted an "upsetting" lack of respect from the club. Thiago Silva says that he and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani deserved much more respect than they were given pic.twitter.com/87Cva6he0m — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 9, 2021

Silva also highlighted the situation with his former PSG teammate Edinson Cavani, who joined Man United on a free transfer, but added that he was still grateful for his experiences in the French capital aside from his final few months at the club. "The same thing happened to [Edinson] Cavani. That said, I’m really grateful for the things I experienced there. The final bit aside, I was happy and always well treated by everyone," he said.

Thiago Silva: “Before going to Lisbon, I told my agent he could start to find me a new club, but he was forbidden to tell me anything before our last Champions League game. From the final whistle in Portugal, I felt it was my last appearance for the club.” #CFC [FFT] — Chelsea Alerts (@ChelseaAlerts) February 10, 2021

Silva had several offers from top suitors across Europe after his impressive display in the Champions League final, which PSG lost 0-1 to Bayern. However, the Brazilian eventually joined Chelsea on a free transfer and has gone on to feature 21 times for the west London club across all competitions this season. The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and will face Barnsley in the 5th Round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

Image Credits - Thiago Silva Instagram