Juventus Chief Agnelli, Inter Boss Antonio Conte Involved In MAJOR Fight After Coppa Tie

Italian champions Juventus succeeded in edging past Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday despite the game ending goalless. Cristiano Ronaldo's brace in the first leg proved the key factor for the Turin-based outfit. Despite no goals in the second leg, the game did not fall short of entertainment on the field. Besides, an off-field conflict has come to the fore involving Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

Juventus vs Inter Milan ends goalless, but Pirlo's men progress further

Juventus could have produced a better result had Ronaldo converted a couple of chances in the second leg. But his first-leg performance did come to Juventus' rescue at Allianz Stadium. Andrea Pirlo's men succeeded in securing a spot in the final of the Coppa Italia, which is to be played on May 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan failed to impregnate the Juventus defence. Despite the two teams maintaining even possession throughout the game, the Nerazzurri could not overcome the single goal-deficit from the first leg of the clash at the San Siro. Despite the goalless draw, the game has come under the limelight for an off-the-field conflict between Agnelli and Conte.

Agnelli-Conte fight: Unwanted highlight of Juventus vs Inter Milan clash

According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, things turned heated in the first half when Conte and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci ended up in a war of words. Things did not end here and a scuffle was reported involving the benches of the two teams. Notably, the Juventus president was also involved.

Antonio Conte keeping things spicy pic.twitter.com/YShNCpjtjI — Football Rascal (@FootballRascal) February 10, 2021

Italian outlet RAI reports that Conte directed a humiliating gesture towards the Juventus chief. The scuffle further escalated at full time following Juventus' advancement in the final of the competition. Agnelli raced towards the Inter Milan bench to hurl abuses at the club manager.

Juventus should be polite: Antonio Conte

Interestingly, Agnelli brought back Conte to Allianz Stadium in 2011. And the relationship between the two soured by the time Conte left the club in 2014. Meanwhile, the former Chelsea manager doesn't shy away from pinning the blame on his opponents. Speaking to RAI 1, Conte said, "Juventus should tell the truth. I think the fourth official heard and saw what happened throughout the match. They should be more polite in my opinion. They need more sportsmanship and respect for those who work."

Image courtesy: Inter website, Juventus Twitter