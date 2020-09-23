Chelsea Vs Barnsley Live Streaming, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live In India

Chelsea take on Championship side Barnsley in Round 3 of the Carabao Cup this season. The Chelsea vs Barnsley live stream will begin on September 24 at 12:15 AM IST. The Carabao Cup live match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. Here are the Chelsea vs Barnsley live stream details, Chelsea vs Barnsley prediction and Chelsea vs Barnsley team news.

Chelsea vs Barnsley live stream preview

This will be the first match of the Carabao Cup for Chelsea this season and Frank Lampard’s men will be looking to progress to the next round. Chelsea come into the game on the back of a home loss against Liverpool, as they lost to the Premier League champions 0-2 after going down to 10 men in the encounter. Barnsley lost their last league game as well, losing 0-2 away to Reading after going down to nine men. The Championship side qualified for the third round of the Carabao Cup after defeating Middlesbrough 2-0 in the last round.

Also Read: Luis Suarez's Barcelona Career In Numbers After £75 Million Mega Move From Liverpool

Chelsea vs Barnsley team news: Injury update

Chelsea: The game will come too early for Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while young Billy Gilmour remains a long term absentee. Andreas Christensen will serve a suspension, while the match could see debuts for new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

👇 The lowdown ahead of tonight's @Carabao_Cup clash with @ChelseaFC... — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) September 23, 2020

Barnsley: After being given their marching orders in the last game, both Mads Andersen and Michal Helik will miss the game, while Bambo Diaby remains suspended as well.

Also Read: Who Is Max Aarons? Barcelona Agree 5-year Deal With Norwich City Defender

Chelsea vs Barnsley team news: probable playing 11

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson; Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek; Havertz, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Barnsley: Walton; Sollbauer, Halme, Omar; Ludewig, Ritzmaier, Mowatt, Williams; Thomas, Schmidt, Frieser

Carabao Cup live steam: How to watch Chelsea vs Barnsley live in India?

The Chelsea vs Barnsley live stream will be available for Indian viewers on the Jio TV app. The Chelsea vs Barnsley live telecast will also be available in India on VH1, VH1 HD and MTV channels. For in-match highlights and Chelsea vs Barnsley live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.

Also Read: Who Is Matt Judge? Man United Transfer Negotiator BERATED By Fans And Patrice Evra

Chelsea vs Barnsley prediction

According to our Chelsea vs Barnsley prediction, the match will end in a victory for Chelsea. Chelsea have won three out of the last four meetings between the two clubs. However, Barnsley emerged as 1-0 winners when the two sides faced each other in the FA Cup in 2008.

Also Read: Sergino Dest Transfer: Barcelona And Bayern Munich Compete To Sign Ajax Defender

Image Credits: Chelsea Instagram, Barnsley Instagram