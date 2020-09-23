Who Is Max Aarons? Barcelona Agree 5-year Deal With Norwich City Defender

The latest reports covering Barcelona transfer news suggest that the club has agreed on a five-year deal to bring Norwich defender Max Aarons to the club. With Nelson Semedo set to move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Max Aarons to Barcelona deal will ensure that they adequately replace the outgoing defender with a young English full-back. Several reports covering football transfer news have linked Max Aaron to clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, with the German club focussing on Sergino Dest instead, it looks like the Max Aarons to Barcelona deal will be wrapped up soon.

Who is Max Aarons?

Max Aarons is a 20-year-old full-back currently playing for Norwich City. The young defender started his career with Luton Town, before moving to Norwich City in 2016. After making his debut in an EFL cup game, Max Aarons has grown into one of Norwich’s most important players in recent times. The young defender was also selected in the 2018–19 Championship Team of the Season, while also being awarded 2018–19 EFL Young Player of the Season.

Max Aarons highlights reel

#SPORT |

• Max Aarons played 36 games in the Premier League at age 20

• 1.3 dribbles per game

• One of the highest Final third passing accuracy in EPL pic.twitter.com/s0lxMb4NzP — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) September 22, 2020

Despite Norwich City going down last season after just a year in the Premier League, Max Aaron gave a good account of himself. Primarily a right-back, the young defender is also capable of playing as a left-back. The defender made 36 appearances in England’s top flight last season, registering two assists. The youngster has the potential to develop into a world-class full-back in the future. His searing pace helps him beat defenders with ease, with the defender skillful enough to contribute offensively. However, the full-back’s short stature is what reportedly put Premier League clubs off from bidding for him, with several pundits questioning Max Aarons’ lack of defensive prowess as well.

Max Aarons - 18/19 highlights



Since making his league debut for #ncfc Aarons hasn't missed a minute in the Championship and is now being linked with moves to #afc and #thfc.



Full video up on YouTube on 22/01/19 - https://t.co/5AFfgcMvub pic.twitter.com/traNGPCyvk — ScoutingFootball (@ScoutingFYT) January 22, 2019

Max Aarons to Barcelona deal update

Norwich City asks 20 million pounds + 10 more in variables, but would accept less. Barça have asked for an initial loan deal. They already have an agreement with Max Aarons. [@GuillemBalague] pic.twitter.com/TtWOnbBLEz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 22, 2020

Reports covering Barcelona transfer news suggest that the Spanish club is yet to agree on a fee with Norwich City. However, SPORT revealed that the Catalan club has agreed to a five year deal with the defender. The publication while providing an update on the Max Aarons to Barcelona rumours mentioned that Norwich have already rejected a loan deal with an option to buy for the young full-back. It is believed that Norwich City are holding out for a loan with an obligation to buy offer, with the English club looking for a fee in the region of £20 million plus £10 million in add ons.

Image Credits: Norwich City Instagram