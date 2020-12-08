Chelsea Vs Krasnodar Live Stream, Team News, Prediction, Champions League Match Preview

Chelsea plays hosts to Russian side Krasnodar as they finish unbeaten in Group E of their Champions League campaign. The match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge and will kick off on Wednesday, December 9 (for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at the Chelsea vs Krasnodar live stream, Chelsea vs Krasnodar prediction, team news, and other details of the fixture.

Chelsea sit at the top spot of their group with 4 wins and in their 5 group stage matches. The London-based team and defending Europa League champions, Sevilla have already received their Champions League qualification for the knockout stages. During the last meeting of these teams, Chelsea thrashed the Russian outfit defeating them 4-0. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all got on the scoresheet as the Blues registered a comfortable victory in Russia.

Krasnodar, on the other hand, are slotted 3rd on their Champions League Group E table. The Russian side has managed to win a single match against Rennes while drawing one and losing 3 games. They are certain to play in the Europa League unless Rennes springs up a surprise against Sevilla.

Chelsea vs Krasnodar team news

Frank Lampard is likely to rotate his squad heavily given how his playing out ran Leeds United last Saturday. A whole new defense is likely to start ahead of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who will start between the sticks as per Frank Lampard’s pre-match conference.

Krasnodar will miss the services of Dmitri Stotskiy and Sergey Petrov for Wednesday morning's game. Other than them, Murad Musayev’ has the whole squad at his disposal. He is likely to play his preferred starting 11 and will aim to break Chelsea’s unbeaten record.

Chelsea vs Krasnodar Starting 11 (Predicted)

Chelsea- Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Jorginho, Gilmour, Kovacic, Havertz, Pulisic, Abraham

Krasnodar- Safonov, Smolnikov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Ramirez; Wanderson, Kambolov, Vilhena, Claesson; Berg, Ari

How to watch Chelsea vs Krasnodar live in India?

The Champions League live broadcast of the fixture will happen on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Chelsea vs Krasnodar live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League's social media handles alongside the social media handles of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

Chelsea vs Krasnodar prediction

The Blues are currently unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions and look likely to maintain their record. Frank Lampard will provide his squad players a chance to shine as the blues look to end the group remaining unbeaten. The squad strength and depth of the London outfit are pretty strong enough to defeat the Krasnodar side in their last UEFA Champions League Group H fixture. We predict a comfortable win for the Blues as they head into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Prediction- Chelsea 3-0 Krasnodar

