Chelsea Vs Liverpool Highlights & Key Moments: Adrian Howler & Barkley Strike Sinks Reds

Premier League leaders Liverpool lost back-to-back games for the first time this season as they were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). Fresh after being beaten by Watford in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's men produced another poor performance, losing 0-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Keep reading for the Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights, FA Cup key moments and the player ratings.

Jürgen Klopp acknowledged #LFC must make improvements defensively if they’re to return to top form after they were beaten by Chelsea in the #FACup. https://t.co/hbC9CYdOYY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights

FA Cup highlights: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea tried to rattle Liverpool right from the start as Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was forced to make an early save from Willian. However, minutes later the Spaniard turned from a hero to villain after his howler saw Willian score for the Blues in the 13th minute. Fabinho was caught in possession, allowing Willian to unleash a powerful shot, which the goalkeeper failed to handle.

Liverpool had a great opportunity to equalise but failed to as Kepa Arrizabalaga made a stunning triple save to keep his clean sheet intact. Arrizabalaga first blocked a shot from Sadio Mane before denying attempts by Divock Origi and Curtis Jones in quick succession.

In the second half, Chelsea sealed their win when former Everton player Ross Barkley made a surging run towards Liverpool goal before beating Adrian with a well-timed shot. Chelsea were clearly the better side and deservedly booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-final. Frank Lampard's men could have easily had a couple of goals more to further embarrass Liverpool.

FA Cup highlights: Chelsea vs Liverpool; what next

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will need to dig deep as his side lost thrice in four games and will need to improve drastically to see off the business end of the season. Liverpool will host Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League. Chelsea will look to continue their momentum into the league when they host Everton this weekend.

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights and player ratings

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) - 7.5/10

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Kurt Zouma - 6.5/10

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Ross Barkley - 8.5/10

Billy Gilmour - 7.5/10

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Willian - 8/10

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Pedro Rodriquez - 7.5/10

Substitutes: Mason Mount - 6/10, Jorginho - 6.5/10, Reece James - NA

Liverpool

Adrian (GK) - 5/10

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Vigil van Dijk - 6/10

Joseph Gomez - 6/10

Neco Williams - 5.5/10

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Fabinho - 5/10

Adam Lallana - 6.5/10

Divock Origi - 6.5/10

Takumi Minamino - 6/10

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

Substitutes: James Milner - 6/10, Roberto Firmino - 5.5/10, Mohamed Salah - 5.5/10

