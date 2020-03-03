Chelsea's Frank Lampard Has Told Kepa That His Euro 2020 Dream Is Not The Team's Problem

Frank Lampard has apparently informed Kepa Arrizabalaga that Chelsea doesn't prioritize his Euro 2020 dream. The all-time costliest goalkeeper Kepa has fallen down Lampard's pecking order following a series of poor performances. Lampard has replaced Kepa with Caballero as the young keeper has been kept out of the last six Chelsea games. However, Lampard can start Kepa in Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Liverpool. Lampard stated that he only includes players in his starting XI on the basis of their training.

Frank Lampard has his priorities straight

Frank Lampard, in his press conference, stated that he can only pick the team from Chelsea's point of view. While pointing out Kepa's situation, Lampard said, "He must have a positive attitude and I’m a fair man, I don’t know if all the players will say that — 11 will tomorrow and another 11 next week. That’s the nature of my job. I only call it as I see it, as I see training and performances."

The former Chelsea skipper added that he is aware that all his players wish to play for their country. However, that is in their own hands. Lampard stressed on the point that if a certain player shows up at a practice session, then that player has a chance to play the next game.

“I keep coming back to the same thing, it’s how well you train — he is training well — and, when you get the opportunity to play, how well you play. That’s all I see," said Lampard.

Why is Kepa not playing for Chelsea?

Many reports have suggested that Kepa's recent breakup with his long term girlfriend has affected the keeper's form this season. His split with his beau might be the reason for Kepa's dip in form. Kepa was also believed to be at loggerheads with Chelsea's former manager Maurizio Sarri.

