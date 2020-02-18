Chelsea Vs Man United: Red Devils Set Unique Record After Season Double Against The Blues

Manchester United bettered Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday (Tuesday IST) 2-0 to set a unique record to their credit. The Red Devils defeated Frank Lampard’s side twice in a single season for the first time since the inception of the competition.

Chelsea vs Man United: Match marred by VAR controversy

Chelsea were defeated by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in a match marred by multiple controversies. Lampard’s men suffered a huge blow in the initial stages when midfielder N’Golo Kante was replaced by Mason Mount in the 12th minute due to an injury.

Amazing 3 points against a really tough opponent 🙌🏻 Ready for the next match 💥 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/CRfeYNNnbS — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 17, 2020

Despite Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversies, Anthony Martial opened the scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the final minute of the first half. Martial headed the ball into the net through a great cross from Aaron wan Bissaka. United doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Harry Maguire scored from a header after receiving a beautiful cross from midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea vs Man United: Harry Maguire avoids red card

The match saw multiple controversies. Mitchy Batshuayi missed two great chances to score for the Blues, while a VAR red-card check on Harry Maguire went United’s way. Maguire stumbled upon Batshuayi on the touchlines, appearing to kick the Chelsea star in the 22nd minute. Chelsea also saw two goals being disallowed by VAR.

Chelsea vs Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side defeat Chelsea twice in Premier League

With the victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side completed their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign, which is their first in the Premier League. This is the first time that they have done so without conceding any goal since 1964-65. On the other hand, Chelsea’s defeat was their seventh home defeat this season across all competitions. They equalled their record of most home defeats in a single season which dates back to 1994-95.

Chelsea vs Man United: Frank Lampard's men lost the previous fixture at Old Trafford

Manchester United had defeated Chelsea in their previous Premier League clash in August 2019. United scored four past their opponents to emerge victorious at Old Trafford. The victory last night takes United’s points tally to 38 points in 26 Premier League games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now placed seventh on the points table. They will next play against Club Brugge on Thursday in the Round of 32 of Europa League.

