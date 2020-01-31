Manchester United Won't Sign More Players In Transfer Window: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are desperately looking for a striker and with hours left for the January deadline, the Premier League heavyweights might land up with a bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King. The Norwegian striker was in Manchester United’s sights previously and played under Solskjaer for Manchester United reserves. King moved to AFC Bournemouth ahead of the 2015-16 season after rejecting a new contract from Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester United transfer news: Striker hunt off despite Marcus Rashford injury

Manchester United were keen on sealing a deal for a striker with star forward Marcus Rashford out with a long-term injury. With Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, the only recognised strikers in the squad, a striker was one of Manchester United’s priority in the January 2020 transfer window. But the Old Trafford side failed in their pursuit of teenage sensation Erling Haaland. With only hours left to the transfer deadline, a deal looked unlikely but considering Josh King’s history at Manchester United, there was some hope for the fans that the prodigy would come back home.

Manchester United transfer news: Bournemouth reject Josh King bid before transfer deadline

An offer of £27m was rejected by Bournemouth for Joshua King. [TV2, @Sport_Witness] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 31, 2020

Manchester United’s bid for Josh King was earlier rejected by Bournemouth, as the Cherries considered the striker a vital cog in their relegation battle and it would be difficult to find a replacement before the transfer deadline. The Old Trafford side reportedly made a £27 million bid for the striker, which was rejected by Bournemouth. King has made a name for himself at Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.

Manchester United transfer news: Josh King vital to relegation fight according to Eddie Howe

Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose and Dalian Yifang striker Salomón Rondón are also linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the transfer deadline, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in his press conference before the Wolves game. He added that the Old Trafford side would not make any more forays into the transfer market ahead of Friday's transfer deadline. Manchester United announced the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes on Thursday and Solskjaer confirmed that the Portuguese would be the only signing of the winter transfer window. Fernandes moved to the Premier League for an initial £46 million fee.

Eddie Howe on Josh King leaving for Manchester United...



🗣"He is a massive part of our team and with a day to go it is difficult to find a replacement" pic.twitter.com/UpY7rCN9rf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2020

