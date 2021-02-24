Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Send Scout To Sevilla To Keep Tab On Jules Kounde

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign a new centre-back in the summer and are said to have scouted Sevilla defender Jules Kounde extensively. The spotlight on Man United's current centre-backs has increased recently despite the team's run of seven games without defeat across all competitions. However, reports suggest that United might have to shell out around £55million to sign Kounde in the summer.

ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski Surpasses Raul To Become Third-highest Scorer In Champions League

Man United transfer news: Red Devils in the hunt for a centre-back this summer?

Following Man United's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville pointed out why United's first-choice centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof remains a 'problem' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The eight-time Premier League winner said, "Lindelof's problem is Maguire, Maguire's problem is Lindelof. I think Lindelof is a really good player, by the way, he understands the game, he reads the game, I think he is a good defender. I think if he was alongside a Rio Ferdinand or Van Dijk, I think he would make a great pair."

Neville: 🗣 "Lindelof's problem is Maguire, and Maguire's problem is Lindelof"



pic.twitter.com/WnMtRaTkTL — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) February 15, 2021

Neville then added, "The problem is he is alongside somebody who isn't the most mobile in Harry Maguire, and I think that is the problem that Lindelof has got. That actually they have invested £80 million in Maguire, so they are going to have to put somebody beside him." The 46-year-old then urged United to sign a new defender to play alongside Maguire.

ALSO READ: Did Luis Suarez Pinch Chelsea Defender Rudiger? Image Goes Viral From Heated UCL Clash

#mufc have watched Jules Koundé extensively and had a scout in Sevilla to watch him last week #mulive [@AndyMitten, talk of the devils] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2021

Jules Kounde transfer news: Man United scouting Sevilla star?

According to reports from The Athletic, Man United sent one of their scouts to Seville last week, in order to monitor Jules Koune. The report suggests that United are interested in the 22-year-old, who has impressed at the LaLiga club since arriving from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2019. However, it is believed that the Red Devils might have to cough up around £55 million in order to land Kounde at Old Trafford in the summer.

📝 — Jules Kounde is being watched by #mufc & had a scout in attendance in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Dortmund a week ago. The 22-year-old Frenchman is a genuine name being talked about at Old Trafford, among several others #mujournal



[@lauriewhitwell] pic.twitter.com/zVUKpjaVAG — United Journal (@theutdjournal) February 24, 2021

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes-Rashford Have Scored 40 Goals This Season, Sit Next To Lewandowski-Muller

Kounde's contract with Sevilla expires in 2024 and United will reportedly have competition from Barcelona, who are also monitoring the French centre-back. Kounde helped Sevilla win the Europa League last season and has continued his impressive form this campaign as Julen Lopetegui's side currently sit at the third place on the LaLiga table. Sevilla also have the joint-best defensive record in the league. However, reports suggest that Sevilla will be ready to listen to offers for Kounde in the summer.

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku Describes His Love For Solskjaer, Heaps Praise On Marcus Rashford

Image Credits - Jules Kounde Instagram