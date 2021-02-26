Europa League Results: Man United Advance Despite Draw, Leicester Knocked Out By Prague

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Real Sociedad in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League. But their massive lead in the first leg propeled them to the round of 16 of the competition. Elsewhere, Leicester City were handed a humiliating defeat by Slavia Prague, knocking out the Foxes from the competition.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils send scout to Sevilla to keep tab on Jules Kounde

Europa League highlights: Man United vs Real Sociedad ends goalless, Red Devils edge forward

Man United hosted Spanish giants Real Sociedad for the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had already bagged a massive four-goal lead in the first leg last week. Although the hosts could not extend their lead further, they made sure that they make it to the next round with ease.

Man United dominated a significant part of the game, maintaining 58% possession in all. The hosts had four shots on target but failed to net it past the goal line. Sociedad did have the opportunity to cut down on the lead when Daniel James' foul led to a penalty. But Mikel Oyarbazal could not convert from the spot.

In the 64th minute, Axel Tuanzebe headed the ball home following a thrilling Alex Telles header. But a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check ruled out the goal after Victor Lindelof fouled Jon Bautista. The match stood goalless at the final whistle, with Man United advancing through into the Europa League round of 16.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic subject to ethnic abuse during Europa League clash in Belgrade

Europa League highlights: Leicester City stunned by Slavia Prague

"We just need to learn from it and, hopefully next year, be in Europe again and be better... Now we’re all in on the final two competitions that we’re in." 💬



Brendan Rodgers on City's #LeiSvp defeat 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 25, 2021

The two teams were on an equal footing courtesy of the fact that the previous leg had ended goalless. But Slavia Prague made the most of their away clash when they struck twice in the second half to hammer Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. In the 49th minute, Lukas Provod bagged the opener, followed by Abdallah Sima's effort to seal the tie.

Europa League results

AC Milan 1-1 vs Crvena Zvezda

Club Brugge 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv

AS Roma 3-1 Braga

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Young Boys

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Krasnodar

PSV 2-1 Olympiacos

Also Read | Europa League results: Man United humiliate Real Sociedad, Arsenal share spoils vs Benfica

Europa League draw

The Round of 32 clash has been completed with 16 teams moving forward into the competition. The Europa League Round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, February 26, 2021. The games will be played on March 11 and March 18, with no seeding or country restrictions. Thus, teams from the same leagues could be drawn against each other.

Also Read | De Gea transfer: Man United doubt shotstopper's hefty-wage worth, keen on selling him

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter