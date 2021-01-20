Chelsea Yet To Win Against Top Six Premier League Sides Despite Spending £222m Last Summer

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea went on a summer spending spree even as other clubs appeared to curb their expenditure citing financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the Stamford Bridge outfit spent a massive £222 million to rope in some of the best talents in Europe. But Frank Lampard has failed to produce the desired results this season, having struggled against the top six sides in the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Chelsea: Foxes humiliate Lampard's men

According to a shocking stat which has come to the fore, Chelsea have had a miserable time playing against the current top six teams of the Premier League. To be precise, Lampard's men haven't won a single game against any of these teams. Most recently, the Blues lost against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Foxes humiliated Chelsea at home. Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison netted in the first half to sink the travelling side, while also making it to the top of Premier League standings. Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit has been throttled down in the competition, occupying the eighth spot.

Chelsea summer transfer signings under scrutiny

Chelsea's struggles have come to the fore and the manager faces the axe following a string of poor performances. Lampard had roped in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech with the hope of ushering in a new era of dominance, domestically as well as at the European stage.

But the manager has failed to outclass the top six sides of the Premier League. Apart from the Leicester City defeat, Chelsea failed to break the deadlock against Manchester United, while losing out against Liverpool on Matchday 2. The game against Everton ended goalless while they conceded thrice against Manchester City.

'Frank Lampard sacked' rumours gaining strength

Interestingly, Chelsea have managed a victory against West Ham United, who sit seventh in the Premier League standings. The current run of form and the disappointing display has propelled exit talks for the manager. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Thomas Tuchel has been linked with the top job at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel is without a job after being sacked by the Ligue 1 outfit recently and is keen on a Premier League stint.

Image courtesy: Chelsea website