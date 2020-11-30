Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Now Has More Clean Sheets Than Any Other Goalkeeper In The PL

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has now kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than any other goalkeeper following the Blues’ 0-0 draw against Tottenham on Sunday. The Senegalese has been a revelation for the west London club since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in September and has already kept five clean sheets in six top-flight appearances. In total, Mendy has kept eight clean sheets in 11 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, seemingly having solved Frank Lampard’s early-season defensive woes.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy keeps another clean sheet in goalless draw against Spurs

Chelsea faced north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday and despite not having much to do during the game, Mendy was able to come away with another clean sheet. The game ended 0-0 and Mendy moved to the top on the list of keepers with the highest number of clean sheets in the division this season. Mendy now has five clean sheets in six league appearances and has offered Chelsea defensive stability since taking over as the first-choice keeper.

Édouard Mendy has now kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season:



◎ 6 games played

◎ 89% save percentage

◉ 5 clean sheets



Safe hands. 🙌



Squawka x @WrldSoccerShop pic.twitter.com/3ayfK5Su2M — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 29, 2020

Mendy's impressive displays between the posts have seen Chelsea climb up to third in the Premier League standings, only two points behind leaders Tottenham. He has an 89% save percentage in the Premier League. West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski, Leeds United's Illan Meslier, Tottenham's Hugo Lloris, Wolves' Rui Patricio, Southampton's Alex McCarthy and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez are all tied in second place with four clean sheets.

Edouard Mendy stats and Chelsea clean sheets

Mendy arrived at Chelsea from Rennes in September in a deal that cost Frank Lampard's side around £22 million. He soon replaced the under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice keeper and Chelsea are now anything but a leaky outfit.

Mendy has kept clean sheets against Crystal Palace, Sevilla, Man United, Krasnodar, Burnley, Rennes, Newcastle and now Spurs. Mendy conceded his first goal in the Champions League against his former team, Rennes, last week.

However, despite impressing in his early days at Chelsea, Mendy has revealed that everyone at the club has helped him settle in better and he also credited the French-speaking defenders in front of him. While speaking to the Chelsea website last week, he said, "Everyone at the club has treated me really well since I arrived. Of course, it helps to have Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma in front of me because they speak French as well. It's easy to communicate and I'm really enjoying it."

