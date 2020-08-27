Thiago Silva Bids Goodbye To PSG In Emotional Post Ahead Of Chelsea Move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Thiago Silva, who has been a subject of transfer talks over the past couple of weeks, has finally confirmed his exit from the Parc des Princes in a farewell message on social media. The Brazilian centre-back has been linked with a move to Chelsea and all that remains is an official announcement.

PSG transfer news: Thiago Silva's farewell message

Thiago Silva took to Instagram to bid goodbye to PSG fans after eight successful years in the French capital. The 35-year-old went on to thank his teammates, the technical staff, the fans and finally his family for helping him achieve immense domestic success with the Ligue 1 champions. Silva stated that the city of Paris has seen his children grow and he is also a French citizen now. He went on to insist that France will always hold a special significance in his life.

Thomas Tuchel pleads with club amid Chelsea transfer news

Thiago Silva's contract ended with PSG's Champions League final against Bayern Munich. As things stand, the Brazilian is a free agent. During his eight-season stay in the French capital, Silva managed a total of 315 appearances. He became the first-ever Brazilian to captain a team in the Champions League final.

According to a report by L'Equipe, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel urged the club to extend Thiago Silva's contract amid the frequent Chelsea transfer news linking him with a move. However, his requests weren't considered. Meanwhile, Silva plans to continue playing at least until the 2022 World Cup. As such, he is in search of regular game time. His move to Chelsea could help solve the defensive woes the Blues experienced last season.

Chelsea transfer news: John Terry hints at the move

Having won seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG, Thiago Silva is now set to embark on a new journey under the management of Frank Lampard. Although PSG transfer news insists that the player received an offer from Fiorentina, he decided against a move to the Serie A. News of his move to Chelsea gained further momentum from the fact that Blues legend John Terry commented on Silva's Instagram post with an eye emoji as well as a blue heart.

Image courtesy: Thiago Silva Instagram