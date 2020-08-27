Tottenham Closing In On Third Summer Signing In Wolves Wing-back Matt Doherty

With his first summer transfer window at Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jose Mourinho has begun identifying key targets to prepare for next season. All set to be the third signing to arrive at the club, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty is closer than ever to agreeing to a deal with the north London giants. An announcement is expected in the coming days.

Premier League transfers: Matt Doherty to Tottenham set to be announced soon

The latest roundup of Tottenham transfer news suggests that Jose Mourinho has been keen on roping in Matt Doherty but the interest was kept discreet. The club is close to agreeing to the transfer for a bargain price of £15 million. Reports state that the club started bidding for the right-back for a fee in the range of £12 million ($15 million). The amount was deemed less by Wolves, but the two clubs have now agreed on the Matt Doherty to Tottenham transfer for £15 million.

It comes as a surprise that Wolves are willing to sell Matt Doherty to Tottenham. Doherty is one of the more experienced players in the squad. The Republic of Ireland international has managed over 300 appearances for the club, having been with the Premier League outfit since 2010 when he joined from Bohemians for £75,000.

Premier League transfers: Jose Mourinho wants Premier League players

Jose Mourinho is keen on roping in players who have the experience of playing in the Premier League. This is also visible in their other two signings - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart. Tottenham are also keen on the signing of Norwich City defender Max Aarons. However, Mourinho is reported to have expressed his reservations on the player citing his height and the club might not move ahead with the negotiations.

Jose Mourinho praises Matt Doherty

Jose Mourinho's interest in Matt Doherty can be traced back to the time when he heaped praise on the defender after Spurs had a narrow 2-1 escape against Wolves last December. He described Portuguese midfielders Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves as top players in the competition while also lauding Doherty, claiming that he projects the ball the way he desires and troubles the opponents, alongside Jonny Otto. Meanwhile, Wolves might replace the Spurs-bound star with Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Image courtesy: Matt Doherty Twitter