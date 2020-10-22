Kerala Blasters Sign Former Lyon Defender Bakary Kone Ahead Of 2020-21 ISL Season

Kerala Blasters have made another defensive addition to their foreign contingent having completed the signing of former Lyon defender Bakary Kone. The 32-year-old Burkina Faso international started his playing career at his hometown club Etoile Filante in 2004 and represented the junior and senior teams.

During his time at his hometown club, Kone caught the eye of scouts and this brought him to France as he joined Guingamp in Ligue 2. Bakary Kone spent his first two seasons with the reserve team and was promoted to the first team in 2008. He was part of the team that won the Coupe de France in 2009.

Le Général is here! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



From bossing Europe's biggest attacks to becoming another commanding presence in our 🟡 wall! 😎@BakaryK05882414 , Welcome to the Blasters Family, #LeGeneral !#YennumYellow #SwagathamKoné pic.twitter.com/xUeXkzG38j — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 21, 2020

After decent performances with Guingamp in 2011, Bakary Kone joined Lyon and during his 5-year stay at the club, Les Gones were champions of the Coupe de France in 2011-12 and winners of the Trophee Des Champions in 2012. Lyon were also runners-up in Ligue 1 in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. The towering defender made 141 appearances for the club in all competitions including the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Also Read | Anwar Ali Can Play Till AIFF's Final Decision, Delhi High Court Rules

ISL transfers: Kone speaks on move to Kerala

Speaking on his move to India, the Burkina Faso defender said: “I am really excited about signing for Kerala Blasters and coming to India for the first time. I have heard a lot about the Indian Super league from Nicolas Anelka and he had very positive things to say. I know KBFC has one of the biggest fanbases in the ISL and I am motivated to give my 100% to the club each time I take the field. Can't wait to join my teammates and the coaching staff in Goa and get started."

Bakary Kone comes in with a lot of experience. He made his debut for Burkina Faso at the age of 19 and was also their captain during the 2014 African Cup of Nations qualification campaign. With a total of 81 appearances, Bakary Kone is currently the third most capped player for his country.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC Bolster Squad By Signing Up Slovakian Forward Jakub Sylvestr

Our 🟡 wall just got stronger! 💪



Welcome to the family, @BakaryK05882414#YennumYellow #SwagathamKoné #LeGeneral pic.twitter.com/2XABg6nuia — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 21, 2020

'No doubt on his abilities': Kerala Blasters sporting director on new signing

Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director for the Kerala Blasters, was elated on having signed the former Lyon defender. “Kone is a player with notable experience and skill, having played for renowned clubs in top European Leagues. His presence will surely improve the defensive setup of our squad this season. Kone is motivated to get in shape quickly and give his best to help us fight for top positions in the League. I have no doubts about his ability and the quality he adds to the squad”, he said.

Bakary Kone is expected fly to India later tomorrow and is expected to reach the Kerala Blasters team hotel on Saturday where he will undergo mandatory quarantine and tests before he joins his teammates and coaches for the training sessions. The Hero Indian Super League season is set to kick off on November 20 in Goa.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Sign Norwegian Striker Kristian Opseth And Spanish Defender Fran Gonzalez

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Continue Spending Spree, Sign Prolific Striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

Image credits: Bakary Kone Instagram