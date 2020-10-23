ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC Sign 22-year-old Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa

Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. The 22-year-old joins the Islanders on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024. The Sikkimese shot-stopper is a graduate of the Shillong Lajong FC Academy. In 2019, the shot-stopper join I-League club Real Kashmir and became a regular. The player has kept eight clean sheets in 19 appearances across all competitions, conceding only 17 goals.

#TheIslanders' GK Union is growing stronger! 🧤



Mumbai, say hello to your newest 'keeper - #SuperPhurba 👋🔵 pic.twitter.com/KepZ39hzc9 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 23, 2020

Phurba Lachenpa was delighted on penning a deal and said, “It’s a proud moment for me, taking the next step of my career and committing my future to a club of Mumbai City’s stature. I’ve enjoyed my football and my journey so far but I’m only getting started. I know I have to work harder and I am really looking forward to working with and learning from my teammates. It’s a huge challenge and an even bigger opportunity for me and I am ready to give it my all.”

Head coach Sergio Lobera said Phurba was one of the best goalkeepers in the I-League last season. “He is young and has tremendous potential to improve a lot in the future. Phurba’s reflexes and command during the games is something that caught our eye, and we are hoping he can continue his development here at Mumbai City,” he said.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City announce Ahmed Jahouh signing

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh on a two-year deal ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season. The 32-year-old was with FC Goa for the last three seasons wherein he has set multiple records. The player joins coach Sergio Lobera and teammates Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous and Mandar Rao Desai at the club. Jahouh made 56 appearances for the Gaurs in the past three seasons, winning the 2019-20 ISL League Shield as well as the 2019 Super Cup.

Football is an art.. and we've got the artist.



Take your seats, #TheJahouhShow is about to begin. ✨🔵 pic.twitter.com/hcKZ7KfNzn — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 22, 2020

An elated Ahmed Jahouh said: “It is an honour to be here at Mumbai City among some of the best players in the country. I have spent three years in India and I believe that I have a lot left to achieve. When I spoke to the management here at Mumbai City about the targets and the vision they have, I was convinced that this Club is where I wanted to be. And of course, a chance to reunite once again with coach Sergio Lobera was too good to pass up.”

The ISL schedule is expected to be out soon after the organizers officially announced November 20 as the start date for the tournament.

Image credits: Mumbai City FC Twitter