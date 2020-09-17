I-League Qualifier 2020 Schedule, Fixtures List And Other Updates

The Hero I-League qualifier 2020 is all set to kick-start the 2020-21 football season in the country, the first of the sporting events in the country post the lockdown. The matches will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

I-League qualifier 2020 schedule, fixtures list and updates

Five second-division clubs will battle it out for a single qualification spot for the I-League starting on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The competition will be played in a round-robin format. The qualifiers will see five teams - ARA FC, Bhawanipore FC, Garhwal FC, FC Bengaluru United, and Mohammedan SC - facing each other once. The team that finishes on top will gain direct entry into the I-League.

Speaking about the I-League qualifier 2020 tournament, AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar said in a press release: "The Hero I-League qualifiers is quite an important event as it presents these teams with an opportunity to qualify for the I League." Dhar continued by saying that it's unfortunate that these teams missed out on the opportunity to gain promotion to the I League last season due to the pandemic. The I-League qualifier schedule, however, provides them with a unique opportunity to make it to the Hero I-League this season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hero I-League Qualifier 2020 will be conducted while ensuring maximum safety for all the players and officials involved, keeping them in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. The domestic season was pushed back by two months and the summer transfer window began on August 1 and will run till October 31. The I-League will also be held in restricted venues across West Bengal and in view of the pandemic will follow the bio-bubble for the players and officials for the duration of the tournament.

Indian football transfers pick up as clubs ramp up business

Odisha FC have parted ways with Marcos Tebar, striker Aridane Santana, centre-back Carlos Delgado, as well as midfielders Xisco Hernandez and Martin Perez Guedes. They have, however, signed former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor. Taylor is expected to marshall Odisha's defence for the entirety of the season.

Image Credits Mohammedan SC