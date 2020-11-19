Chennaiyin FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21

Quick links:
The previous season of the Indian Super League was a remarkable season for Chennaiyin FC but ended in heartbreak with the side losing the finals of the sixth season of the ISL. However, Chennaiyin FC have already built a reputation as a force to be reckoned with, over the last six years and are the second-most successful team in the Indian Super League.
Owen Coyle was at the helm of affairs as Chennaiyin FC scripted a fairytale comeback last season, however, the manager will not be around this time as he left the club for Jamshedpur FC and took along with him golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis and young right-back Laldinliana Renthlei.
The team has found a replacement in the likes of Csaba Laszlo and the Marina Machans fans will be hoping that their team can put up a brilliant and dynamic display. Chennaiyin FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa and will go up against ex-boss Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC.
Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra
Defenders: Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab
Midfielders: Abhijit Sarkar, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Dhanpal Ganesh, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Germanpreet Singh
Forwards: Isma, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr
Presenting you the squad numbers for the 2020/21 @IndSuperLeague season! 🙌 👇🏻#AllInForChennaiyin #PreSeasonParaakhttps://t.co/UyJh83P8Ok— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 8, 2020
November 24 - Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
November 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
December 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
December 9 - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
December 13 - NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
December 19 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
December 26 - SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
December 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
January 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
January 10 - Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
Last season FC Goa were awarded silverware as well as a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs for topping ISL league stage whereas ATK, who won ISL playoffs went home with Rs 8 crores. Runner ups Chennaiyin FC pocketed another Rs 4 crores and both the semi-finalists Bengaluru FC and FC Goa received Rs 1.5 crores each.
So going by last season's numbers, The winner receives 8 crores, the runners up gets 4 crores and the semi-finalists get 1.5 crores each. The team that tops the league stage receives and an additional prize of 50 lakhs.
The ISL 2020-21 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
