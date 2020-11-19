Chennaiyin FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21

The previous season of the Indian Super League was a remarkable season for Chennaiyin FC but ended in heartbreak with the side losing the finals of the sixth season of the ISL. However, Chennaiyin FC have already built a reputation as a force to be reckoned with, over the last six years and are the second-most successful team in the Indian Super League.

Owen Coyle was at the helm of affairs as Chennaiyin FC scripted a fairytale comeback last season, however, the manager will not be around this time as he left the club for Jamshedpur FC and took along with him golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis and young right-back Laldinliana Renthlei.

The team has found a replacement in the likes of Csaba Laszlo and the Marina Machans fans will be hoping that their team can put up a brilliant and dynamic display. Chennaiyin FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign on November 24 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa and will go up against ex-boss Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC.

How are last season's finalists, @ChennaiyinFC preparing for #HeroISL 2020-21? 🤔🏃‍♂️



Watch the 📽️ to find out! pic.twitter.com/bZu8dDEKLa — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 18, 2020

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC Squad: Full squad list

Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra

Defenders: Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab

Midfielders: Abhijit Sarkar, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Dhanpal Ganesh, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Germanpreet Singh

Forwards: Isma, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr

Chennaiyin FC schedule: Key Chennaiyin FC - Fixtures for ISL 2020-21 season

November 24 - Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

November 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

December 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

December 9 - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

December 13 - NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC

December 19 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

December 26 - SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC

December 29 - Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

January 4 - Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

January 10 - Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

Opening game ▶️

Rivalries resumed 🔥

Early kick-offs ⚔️



All you need to know about our 2020-21 @IndSuperLeague fixtures!

👉🏻 https://t.co/RVolurMABj#AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 30, 2020

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan Schedule, Team News And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

ISL Prize money? What is in store for the teams?

Last season FC Goa were awarded silverware as well as a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs for topping ISL league stage whereas ATK, who won ISL playoffs went home with Rs 8 crores. Runner ups Chennaiyin FC pocketed another Rs 4 crores and both the semi-finalists Bengaluru FC and FC Goa received Rs 1.5 crores each.

So going by last season's numbers, The winner receives 8 crores, the runners up gets 4 crores and the semi-finalists get 1.5 crores each. The team that tops the league stage receives and an additional prize of 50 lakhs.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC Squad Goes Into Quarantine, Halt Training Due To COVID-19

ISL live stream details: How to watch ISL live?

The ISL 2020-21 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. Viewers can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Also Read | Ex-Premier League Defender Steven Taylor Named Odisha FC Captain For 2020-21 ISL Season

Image credits: Chennaiyin FC