Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC host FC Goa for their Matchday 10 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Chennaiyin FC are currently on the eighth spot of the points table with just 2 wins in 8 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Chennai-based side have a total of 9 points to their name. The 2-time ISL winners have lost 2 of their last 5 five games. The hosts have found the net 8 times this season and conceded 12 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -4. As for FC Goa, they are on the top spot of the points table with 5 wins in 9 games (Draws 3, Loss 1). The Goa-based team have lost just once in the season so far. FC Goa have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season with a goal difference of +9.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Wednesday, December 26, 2019, 7:30 PM Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

"It is important to give your best and help the team," Hugo 🗣



The attacking midfielder discusses his back to back assists and the current form ahead of the game tonight. 💪🏻#BeGoa #CFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5WvgdMiF69 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 26, 2019

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Team Predictions

Chennaiyin FC:

Vishal Kaith (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Lucian Goian, Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa:

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas

