FCG Vs CFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC host FC Goa for their Matchday 10 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Chennaiyin FC are currently on the eighth spot of the points table with just 2 wins in 8 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Chennai-based side have a total of 9 points to their name. The 2-time ISL winners have lost 2 of their 5 five games. The hosts have found the net 8 times this season and conceded 12 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -4.

As for FC Goa, they are on the top spot of the points table with 5 wins in 9 games (Draws 3, Loss 1). The Goa-based team have lost just once in the season so far. Goa have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season with a goal difference of +9. The match is scheduled for Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Here's the FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Nawaz (FCG) (Points: 39)

Defenders

M Fall (FCG) (Points: 66)

C Pena (FCG) (Points: 69.5) (Vice-Captain)

S Fernandes (FCG) (Points: 45.5)

Tondonba-Singh (CFC) (Points: 23)

Midfielders

H Boumous (FCG) (Points: 47)

R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points: 38.5)

Jackichand-Singh (FCG) (Points: 31.5)

D Firtulescu (CFC) (Points: 18.5)

E Vanspaul (CFC) (Points: 24.5)

Strike

F Corominas (FCG) (Points: 73.5) (Captain)

FC Goa start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 squads

FC Goa:

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Chennaiyin FC:

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antonay, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri.

