Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Chennaiyin FC go up against Hyderabad FC in their next Indian Super League match. The ISL fixture is set to be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday, 4th January 2021, with kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad live stream, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad prediction and other details of the game.

😍 ITS MATCHDAY!!!



Your first dose of Monday Night Football for 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣, with some South Indian spice 😉



Where will you be cheering us from❓#CFCHFC #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7Z02kIMY2e — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 4, 2021

Both Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad are separated by a single point as they languish in the bottom half of the Hero ISL table. Chennaiyin FC will walk into the match with a little advantage, having managed to register 10 points off eight matches compared to Hyderbad's 9. Tonight's opponents look evenly matched on the Hero ISL table as both the south Indian franchises have registered only two wins from their games and will be looking at the match as an opportunity to gather as many points as possible.

Manalo Marquez's side will walk into the match following 3 straight defeats to Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. Chennaiyin FC on the other hand are unbeaten in their last 4 games. However, they have managed to win just one of their previous 5 matches with 3 draws and one loss to Mumbai City reflecting on the team's form.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad team news, predicted playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh,Rahim Ali, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana, Hitesh Sharma, Chinglensana Singh, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Lluis Sastre

How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. The Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the respective team’s social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad prediction

The Monday night game is expected to be a thrilling encounter as both the teams will battle it out in a tight contest to get those three crucial points. Hyderabad FC look to get back to winning ways as they hold a slight advantage tonight following injury concerns for their opponents. However, Chenniayin FC have bounced back well after their loss against Mumbai and will be hoping to continue building upon their positive momentum

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC

