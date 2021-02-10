Chennaiyin Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Chennaiyin FC are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in their Wednesday night clash of the Indian Super League. The ISL fixture is set to be played at the Goa Medical Collage Ground on February 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur live stream, playing 11, and other match details.

IT'S MATCHDAY! ⚽



We march for an away game at the GMC Stadium Bambolim to battle the Marina Machans tonight. ⚡#CFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/r9Uhhr6LwV — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 10, 2021

Chennaiyin FC walk into the game following a stalemate against Bengaluru FC in their latest ISL outings. The 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC was their eighth draw as the hosts face a major problem with their attack. They have now failed to score in their last five matches and look weak at the back too. With just 3 wins from 16 games, Csaba Laszlo's men have accumulated just 17 points this season and will be looking to overtake their opponents on the league table.

Jamshedpur FC on the other hand will play this match as the higher-ranked team sitting 7th in the Hero ISL standings. With four wins, six draws and the same number of losses, the visitors of this game start the match with 18 points to their tally. However, Chennaiyin FC are not far away with their Wednesday night opponents breathing down their necks as both teams are separated by a single point. A win for either side will ensure see the victorious team move closer to a top-four spot with a win on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur team news and predicted playing 11

Chennaiyin FC- Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Esmael Goncalves

Jamshedpur FC- Rehenesh TP, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh Thangjam, Nerijus Valskis

Where to watch Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur live

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur prediction

Both teams last locked horns back in November last year which saw Chennaiyin FC register a narrow 1-2 win against Jamshedpur. While the hosts will be looking to replicate a similar scoreline, Jamshedpur will aim at stopping Chennaiyin FC from doing a double over them and look to get their 5th win of the season. We predict a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out over the 90 minutes.

Chennaiyin 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

