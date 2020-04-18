CHI Vs OCO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Nicaragua Premier League Live Info

Chinandega FC and Deprotivo Octal are set to face each other in the upcoming match of the Nicaragua Premier League on Saturday, April 18. Despite the closure of major sports leagues amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nicaragua Premier League is still ongoing. Here’s a look at the CHI vs OCO Dream11 prediction, CHI vs OCO Dream11 team and CHI vs OCO Dream11 top picks.

CHI vs OCO Dream11: CHI vs OCO Dream11 prediction as per last three matches

Chinandega FC (CHI) is currently on the seventh position of the points table and have lost their last 3 matches. It can be a matter of concern for them before the much-awaited ‘CHI vs OCO’ as all their defeat came under a big margin. On the other side, Deprotivo Ocotal (OCO) is at the ninth position of the points table with two losses and one defeat in the last three matches played. OCO managed to win their last game (1-0) in the final minutes and are seemingly the favourites in the upcoming contest of CHI vs OCO.

CHI vs OCO Dream11 team: CHI VS OCO Dream11 team head to head stats

In seven ‘CHI vs OCO’ contests, CHI has won only one match while OCO has bagged four victories. The other two games ended in a draw. Therefore, as per our CHI vs OCO Dream11 prediction, Deprotivo Ocotal (OCO) enjoys a higher probability of winning.

CHI vs OCO Dream11: CHI vs OCO Dream11 team

Goal Keeper:- G. Navarro (OCO)

Defender: A. Gutierrez (OCO), E.Mercado (OCO). G, Zavala (OCO)

Mid-fielder: A. Ivan (OCO), E. Alcarez (CHI), J.Moncada (OCO)

Striker: M.Barrios (CHI), D. Quinones (CHI), J.Carcares (OCO), A.Zuniga (CHI)

Disclaimer: Please note, the CHI vs OCO Dream11 team and CHI vs OCO Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results.

