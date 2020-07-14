Chicharito Scores His First MLS Goal But LA Galaxy Go Down To 10-men Portland In Thriller

The MLS is Back Tournament game between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy turned out to be a thriller. Portland Timbers won the game 2-1 despite ending the game with 10 men. However, there was a silver lining for the LA Galaxy fans despite the loss. Star striker Javier Hernandez who is also known as Chicharito scored his first goal for the club and in the MLS.

LA Galaxy vs Portland highlights: MLS is back live

The LA Galaxy vs Portland highlights reel starred Portland midfielder Sebastián Blanco, who was the standout player in the game. The 32-year-old Argentinian scored and assisted in the game to guide his side to victory. The LA Galaxy vs Portland highlights reel showed Blanco giving the assist to Jeremy Ebobisse, with the young forward scoring in the 59th minute. Portland Timbers didn’t take long to double their lead in the MLS is back tournament, with Blanco getting on the scoresheet himself in the 66th minute. However, LA Galaxy didn’t go down in their first match of the MLS is back tournament without a fight. The team had the ball in the net in the 81st minute, after Gordon Wild, having just come off the bench in the MLS is back tournament match, finished off a cross from the right-wing.

However, the LA Galaxy vs Portland highlights reel showed that the goal was later ruled out for offside. The LA Galaxy vs Portland highlights reel showed another iconic moment of the Chicharito first MLS goal. The Chicharito goal vs Portland gave a fighting chance to LA Galaxy as the score read 2-1. However, Chicharito first MLS goal didn’t prove enough as LA Galaxy failed to find the net despite played against 10 men in the final stages of the game as Dario Župarić was shown a red card. The 28-year-old Croatian defender was sent off for his second yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Chicharito first MLS goal: Chicharito goal vs Portland Timbers

There were a couple of chances in the match for Chicharito's first MLS goal, with the striker making a meal of the first opportunity he was presented with. The first Chicharito MLS goal opportunity was handed to the striker in the 11th minute when he got the chance to score from the spot after LA Galaxy were awarded a penalty. However, the moment of the Chicharito first MLS goal wasn’t achieved as the striker’s penalty was saved by Timbers keeper Steve Clark. The striker ultimately got his goal later on in the MLS is back tournament game.

The win means that Portland Timbers get their first win in the MLS is back tournament. The 3 points gained by Portland Timbers takes them to the top of the Group F table. LA Galaxy, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game in the MLS is back tournament.

Image Courtesy: instagram/lagalaxy