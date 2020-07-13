LAG Vs PT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Los Angeles Galaxy (LAG) will take on the Portland Timbers (PT) in the Group F fixture of the MLS is Back tournament this week. The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The match will kick off at 8 AM IST on Tuesday, July 14. Fans can play the LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction, LAG vs PT Dream11 top picks and LAG vs PT Dream11 team.

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Portland Timbers and Los Angeles Galaxy did not have the best of starts in the MLS 2020 season before it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Timbers had a 50-50 record, winning their game against Nashville having lost their opening fixture to Minnesota United. On the other hand, LA Galaxy were winless, having settled for a draw against Houston Dynamo, before going down against Vancouver Whitecaps. LA Galaxy, however, hold a slender advantage over Portland Timbers as far as H2H records are concerned, winning 10 of their 25 meetings, with Timbers winning nine.

It's been 127 days since our last match.



But tomorrow...



WE. ARE. BACK. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oOQeEqLGF2 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 13, 2020

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI

LAG vs PT Dream11 team: Los Angeles Galaxy predicted line-up

David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Nicholas Depuy, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Sacha Kljestan; Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon, Javier Hernandez

LAG vs PT Dream11 team: Portland Timbers predicted line-up

Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Jorge Villafana; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara, Diego Valeri; Yimmi Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Felipe Mora

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LAG vs PT Dream11 top picks

LAG vs PT Dream11 top picks for captain: Javier Hernandez, Diego Valeri

LAG vs PT Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Cristian Pavon, Felipe Mora

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LAG vs PT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David Bingham

David Bingham Defenders: Rolf Feltscher, Nicholas Depuy, Larrys Mabiala

Rolf Feltscher, Nicholas Depuy, Larrys Mabiala Midfielders: Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Sacha Kljestan

Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Sacha Kljestan Forwards: Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon, Felipe Mora

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: Match prediction

Our LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction is that Portland Timbers will beat Los Angeles Galaxy.

Note: The LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction, LAG vs PT Dream11 top picks and LAG vs PT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: LA Galaxy Twitter)