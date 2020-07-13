LA Galaxy Vs Portland Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament

LA Galaxy are up against Portland Timbers in the upcoming clash of the MLS is Back tournament. LAFC, Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy are the four teams in the Group F. LA Galaxy and Portland will be playing their first match of the tournament. Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league. The 25 clubs have been divided into groups of 6 with each conference being split into groups of three each.

LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream: LA Galaxy vs Portland MLS is Back tournament schedule

Game: LA Galaxy vs Portland Date and time: Monday, July 13 (Tuesday, July 14, 8 AM IST) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS schedule: LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream in India

The LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the LA Galaxy vs Portland live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers game.

LA Galaxy vs Portland h2h

LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers have faced each other 25 times. LA Galaxy have won 10 games and Portland Timbers have won 9 of those. They have shared the spoils in 6 games.

MLS is Back LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream: Squad updates

MLS is Back tournament: LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream: LA Galaxy squad

Eric Lopez, Justin vom Steeg, David Bingham, Julian Araujo, Diedie Traore, Danilo Acosta, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres, Emiliano Insua, Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Jonathan Perez, Emil Cuello, Efrain Alvarez, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget, Cameron Dunbar, Gordon Wild, Carlos Harvey, Ethan Zubak, Cristian Pavon, Javier Hernandez, Kai Koreniuk

MLS is Back LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream: Portland squad

Jeff Attinella, Aljaz Ivacic, Steve Clark, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Cristian Paredes, Blake Bodily, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loria, Diego Chara, Eryk Williamson, Andy Polo, Andres Flores, Dairon Asprilla, Tomas Conechny, Yimmi Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Jeremy Ebobisse, Felipe Mora

MLS is Back tournament: LA Galaxy vs Portland live stream and probable playing XI

Los Angeles FC : David Bingham, Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Sebastian Lletget, Javier Hernandez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Dos Santos, Cristian Pavon, Diedie Traore, Daniel Steres

: David Bingham, Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Sebastian Lletget, Javier Hernandez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Dos Santos, Cristian Pavon, Diedie Traore, Daniel Steres Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Diego Valeri, Felipe Mora, Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Yimmi Chara, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Dairon Asprilla

(Image Courtesy: LA Galaxy Instagram)